The dry “Gulal” and the wet colours of today contain chemicals, shiny particles of mica, powdered glass, acids and alkalis. Apart from sensitivity and eruptions, the skin can also suffer from dryness, flaking and rough reddish patches. The hair texture suffers, becoming dry and rough.Also Read - Holi 2022: 5 Ways to Get Your Kids Holi Ready

Since Holi is played out of doors, sun-exposure remember to apply sunscreen on the face, back of the neck and arms 20 minutes before going out in the sun. Use a sunscreen of SPF 20 or 25. For dry skin, wait for a few minutes and then apply moisturizing lotion. Also Read - Holi 2022: How to Safeguard Your Pet During The Festival of Colours

For the hair, apply to a leave-on conditioner or hair serum before playing Holi. This protects the hair from the effects of sun exposure and dryness caused by colours. Also Read - Numerology Tips: This Holi, Play With Right Colours to Bring Love, Peace, and Abundance

The real problem is the removal of colours after playing Holi. Rinse the face with plenty of plain water and then use a cleansing gel, or lotion.

To make your own cleanser, take half a cup of cold milk and add one teaspoon of any vegetable oil, like “til,” olive or sunflower oil. Mix well. Dip cotton wool into this mixture and use it to cleanse the face.

Sesame seed (til) oil can be used to remove colours from the body, massaging them on the skin. This not only helps to remove the colours but gives added protection to the skin. While bathing, scrub the body gently with a loofah or washcloth. Immediately after your bath, apply a moisturizer on the face and body, while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture.

The day after Holi, mix two tablespoons of honey with half a cup of curd. Add a pinch of turmeric. Apply this on the face, neck and arms. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with water. This helps to remove tan and soften the skin.

While washing the hair, first rinse with plenty of plain water to wash away the dry colours and tiny particles of mica. Then apply a mild herbal shampoo, working it into the hair with the fingers. Massage the scalp gently and rinse thoroughly with water again. If there is itching, add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

Within the next few days give your hair a nourishing treatment. Heat pure coconut oil and apply it to the hair. Then do the hot towel wrap. Wash your hair after an hour.