Holi is that time of the year when we let loose our wild side and have uninhibited fun and frolic. Holi is about celebrations with family and friends. But often in the spirit of celebration, we tend to ignore our skin and hair have to bear the onslaught of post-Holi chemical damage.

The last few years, I have had people visiting my post-Holi with an inability to remove the Holi colours or staining of skin with them, hair problems and skincare reactions. These problems are increasing due to the use of metallic and harsh Holi colours. Dr Madhuri Agarwal shares skincare and hair care tips to have a safe holi.

Here are some tips to protect skin and hair and have a safe Holi:

Pre Holi care : Also Read - Skincare Tips: 10 Ways to Repair Cracked Skin With The Changing Temperature

Holi is generally towards the end of the winter season when our skin is already dry and depleted of moisture. Dry skin is more vulnerable to chemical damage and skin problems. Hence start moisturizing your skin a few days before Holi to minimize the skin damage. I suggest trying moisturizing the exposed areas like the face, nape of the neck, arms and legs at least 3-4 times a day. Use a dermatologist prescribed ceramide repair moisturizers such as Cetaphil Restoraderm or Bioderma Atoderm Intensive moisturizing lotion.

On the day you set out to play Holi, apply the moisturizer all over the body 30-45 mins before you step out so it is well absorbed by the skin. It is also easier to remove the post-Holi colours from a well-moisturized skin than a dry one.

Yes, sunscreen is a must even when you go out to play Holi. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen on all the exposed areas and avoid makeup if possible.

Wear clothes that cover the maximum surface of your body such as full sleeves and full salwar or pants. Light, cotton colours are recommended for skin protection.

Paint your nails in bright, dark colours so that your nails and cuticles are protected.

Coconut oil is a good source of hydration and nourishment for hair. Apply coconut hair to your scalp and hair before stepping out for Holi fun.

Avoid too many hair treatments like straightening, highlights and blonde hair colours before Holi as it will dry the hair and make it more prone to hair damage.

Tie up your hair instead of leaving it loose to reduce its exposure to colours and damage. Adding a bandana or scarf to hair ups the style quotient and also gives additional hair protection.

I generally advise against skin treatments of any kind such as peels, lasers, etc just prior to Holi to avoid any adverse reactions. However certain treatments like jet facials and dermal fillers like Restylane Vital or Juvederm are very popular and safe before Holi. These revive, hydrate and refurbish the skin and give the much-needed festival glow.

Try to stick to organic Holi colours. In case it is not always possible and you develop a skin problem, visit your dermatologist.

Post Holi care: