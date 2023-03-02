Holi 2023 Food Recipe: Try Exotic Garlic Bread This Festival in 9 Easy Steps

Home

Holi 2023 Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal. Check out the best way to prepare exotic garlic bread this festive season. Here is the step-by-step recipe.

Holi 2023 Food Recipe: This is a great way to eat garlic bread. A loaf of bread slit diamond shape does taste really yummy.

Holi 2023 Food Recipe for Garlic Bread:

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Soaking Time: Nil

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Holi 2023 Food Recipe for Garlic Bread: Ingredients

One 6-inch French bread

For garlic butter mixture:

2 ½ tbsp melted butter 2 tbsp Spring onion (green part chopped) 2 Garlic Cloves 1 tbsp Parsley ½ tsp Chilli Flakes

For the filling:

Grated Mozzarella cheese

Holi 2023 Food Recipe: Method

For the garlic butter:

Mix in chopped spring onions, parsley, and chili flakes in the melted butter in a bowl. Grate some fresh garlic cloves in the melted butter mixture, mix well, and keep aside.

For the bread:

Cut the bread diagonally in slits and make sure you do not go to the bottom of the bread. You can cut repeat in the other direction and make sure you do not go to the bottom of the bread. A diamond pattern will be formed. Add the garlic butter through the slits, so that the butter is soaked in till the end. Add in the mozzarella cheese through those slits and some on top. Brush some butter on top of the bread too and bake for 10 minutes at 180°C or until the bread is toasty and the cheese has melted. Serve hot and enjoy pulling apart the bread.

