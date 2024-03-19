Home

Holi 2024: A Step-by-Step Diet Plan to Shed Post-Festive Flab

Post Holi 2024 Weight Loss Tips: As soon as the colourful festival ends, get back on track with these 5 tips for a healthier you!

Holi 2024 is just a week away and the season of mouth-watering sweets is here too. Festivals in India bring happiness and a quality time to celebrate with family. It also allows one to indulge in scrumptious food that is specially made during the celebration time.

Well, soon after the festive period ends, people try to shed the holiday weight that they put on. Making small and healthy changes can help one lose that festive weight fast. So, in this article, we have shared five ways to get rid of excess belly fat post-festive season. These tips will also help you to start your April month on a healthier and fitter note. Have a look!

TRY THESE 5 TIPS TO SHED POST-HOLI 2024 FAT

Cut Back on Carbohydrate Intake: Since people tend to overeat carbohydrate-rich foods such as fried snacks and sweets during festivals, the first step you must take is to cut down on the consumption of foods rich in sugars like sweets, rice, junk foods like pasta, pizza etc. Have More Protein: Chicken, pulses, eggs, fish, lamb etc, are high in protein. It is advised to have more protein in your diet as it keeps you satiated for a longer period. Drink Plenty of Water: Keeping yourself well-hydrated by drinking enough water will boost your metabolism and enhance feelings of fullness. Research suggests that drinking water half an hour before a meal can help you eat fewer calories. Don’t Go Overboard With Alcohol: Festival means binging on alcohol. Post the festivals, give your system a break from alcohol as it leads to weight gain, and we tend to eat food that is high in calories. Stay Active: Additionally, extra weight can be shed effectively by doing some physical workouts apart from eating healthy. Adding, High-Intensity workouts and muscle-building exercises to your workout routine can help enhance metabolism and quickly burn calories.

