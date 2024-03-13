Home

Lifestyle

Holi 2024: When is Holi Dahan? Dos And Don’ts to Follow During The Auspicious Day

Holi 2024: When is Holi Dahan? Dos And Don’ts to Follow During The Auspicious Day

Holika Dahan is a significant ritual within Hindu culture. This year, it will be observed on Sunday, March 24.

Holi 2024: When is Holi Dahan? Dos And Don'ts to Follow During The Auspicious Day

This year Holika Dahan will be held on 24 March 2024. Holika Dahan, also called Choti Holi, is the night before the main Holi celebration. It’s a time for families and friends to gather around a bonfire and pray. This bonfire represents burning away bad things like negativity, bad habits, and unhealthy thoughts. Astrologer, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman & Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science shared essential dos and don’ts to follow while celebrating the auspicious day.

Holika Dahan 2024: Dos

You are advised to take a bath before Holika Dahan.

Make a bonfire by gathering wood, leaves, cow dung cakes, mustard oil, sesame seeds, wheat grains, dry coconut and Akshat to the bonfire.

Keep the area around the bonfire clean.

Use a mixture of water and cow dung to clean it.

Light a diya and offer prayers to ward off negativity.

Offer puja to Vishnu ji and Devi Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, abundance, and prosperity.

Perform charity and donation, as it is considered very beneficial on this day.

Holika Dahan 2024: Don’ts

Do not use plastic, tires, or any materials to make a bonfire for Holika Dahan.

Avoid lending money on this day.

Avoid any rude behavior towards others.

Do not touch any unknown object lying on the street.

Important Things to Remember for Holika Dahan 2024

Moreover, it is very beneficial to observe a fast on Holika Dahan. While fasting you should consume only fruits and milk products. On the other hand, maintain cleanliness. Wash hands thoroughly before and after doing puja.

Important Puja Materials For Holika Dahan

In addition, here are the Puja Material important for Holika Dahan puja. These puja items are used while offering prayers to create a sacred atmosphere. Also, these items restrict negative energies too. So, these include:

Flower garland

Moong

Batasha

Coconut

Gulal

Raw cotton

Jaggery

Turmeric

Akshat

Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, it holds a central place in Hindu scriptures and cultural practices. This ceremonial bonfire, lit after sunset during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal while Purnimasi Tithi prevails, symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.