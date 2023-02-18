Home

Holi Care For Skin And Hair: Shahnaz Husain Shares 6 Natural Ways to Make Your Own Organic Colours

Holi Care For Skin And Hair: Your skin and hair can be taken care of at home using natural homemade colours suggested by expert Shahnaz Husain

Holi Care For Skin And Hair: Holi colours may contain dyes, chemicals, shiny particles of mica and even lead, powdered glass, acids and alkalis. Apart from being a hazard to the environment, they affect the skin and hair adversely. They irritate the skin and scalp, causing allergies and dermatitis. They can lead to allergic rashes, pimples and acne. The skin can also suffer from dryness, flaking and rough reddish patches. These substances also collect on the scalp, causing dryness and itching. The hair texture suffers, becoming dry, rough and unmanageable.

MAKE YOUR OWN NATURAL COLOURS

Simmer Tesu flowers in water. Leave overnight. Strain and use the water to play Holi. Tesu flowers leave a yellow colour. Henna powder can be mixed with gram flour (besan) or maize flour (makki) and used as dry green colour. Turmeric can be used both in dry and wet colours. Turmeric can be mixed with gram flour for dry colour. Or, it can be added to water and boiled. Leave overnight and then use. Boil beetroot in water. This leaves a bright magenta colour. Cool and use the water. Or extract beetroot juice, add a little water and then use it. Peels of red pomegranate when boiled in water give a red colour. Red sandalwood powder can be used in both dry and wet colours.

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR SKIN AND HAIR

Mix together 4 parts of curd, add one part of honey and a little turmeric. Apply on the face, neck and arms daily, for a few days after Holi. Wash off after 20 minutes. It brightens the skin and makes it soft and smooth. Crush sesame seeds (til) coarsely and soak them in water overnight. The next day, strain it and use the milky liquid to wash the face, neck and arms. This helps to soothe sunburn. Sesame seeds have sun-protective properties. Apply Aloe Vera gel or juice on the skin. It moisturizes the skin, relieving dryness. It also soothes sunburn. It contains zinc, which is anti-inflammatory. Take one tablespoon gram flour (besan), one teaspoon curd and one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the face, washing it off after 20 minutes. Marigold (gainda) flowers help to soothe skin and scalp irritation, which is common after Holi. Add a handful of fresh or dried marigold flowers to three cups of hot water. Allow it to stand for an hour. Strain and cool the water and use it to rinse the face and hair.

