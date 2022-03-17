Holi adds a lot of excitement, enthusiasm, and colour to one’s life. It’s the day you get soaked in colour and enjoy yourself with your friends and family. Whether you celebrate this festival at home or host a party on the lawn, dressing up is essential. White is seen as the common colour for both men and women for Holi, as it creates a blank canvas for experimenting with lively colours – whether in the form of organic colors or dried flowers. This Holi, ace your fashion game by dumping your dull white kurtas for some stunning colourful and trendy outfits.Also Read - 3 Easy Steps to Retain Your Glowing Skin After Holi

Here are some stylish Kurta options for men this Holi season

Get Trendy with Asymmetric Kurta

If you are looking for something fashionable, modern, and enjoyable, asymmetric kurta is the up-and-coming trend in the ever-evolving world of men’s fashion. The dramatic design and cuts in an asymmetric kurta draw all the attention without creating a fuss. Pair your kurta with your favourite jeans, it is an evergreen combination that never goes out of style. You can wear a short kurta with loose-fit jeans to look effortlessly dapper. Also Read - Post Holi Detox: 4 Healthy Drinks That Will Help You Cleanse And Hydrate Your Body After Holi - Watch Video

Cotton is the best

For those who love comfort dressing, can opt for subtle and slightly loose fitted cotton Kurta in bright colours of Yellow, Orange, Red or Blue and pair up with loose pants. Cotton Kurta has been a staple outfit for Indian men and is the best material to wear in this joyful festival. It keeps you cool, and the best part is that it looks great on everyone. Also Read - 8 Types of Holi That is Celebrated in India And Their Cultural Significance

Best Kurta for your body type

Make a style statement by trying out different styles of kurtas instead of going out for a plain one. If you wish to wear an outfit that elongates your body proportion, you can pick a knee-length kurta. If you want your body length to be divided, choose a short kurta. For a sleek look, go for an angrakha style kurta. You can pair these kurtas with loose-fit jeans or with trousers and Kolhapuri chappals to ace the effortlessly dapper casual look.

Get fashionable with Prints & Patterns:

The print and pattern options are perfect if you are looking for a way to have a balance of modern and traditional tastes. The best part is that they have a versatile design that can be worn on any occasion. In keeping with the spirit of Holi, we suggest that you opt to wear bright, bold prints along with some funky shades and some floaters. This will surely steal the show at Holi gatherings.

This Holi, don’t be afraid of water and colours, but, open your hearts and let Holi color your life. Now that you have your perfect Holi look sorted, go out and play Holi with full festive fervor.