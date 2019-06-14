Being pregnant is a joyful experience but it also resembles a roller coaster ride that is filled with excitement, happiness as well as anxiety and stress. Holistic approaches for maternity care are gaining popularity globally as they focus on balancing the mind and body of the mother-to-be. It not only helps to cope with pregnancy symptoms but also helps to manage daily stress which ultimately leads to healthy mother and a healthy baby. Dr Jyoti Bali, Medical Director, Babysoon fertility and IVF Centre, elaborates on the use of holistic therapies also known as alternative or complementary therapies that are given along with routine medical care to prevent or treat common discomforts and complications of pregnancy.

Exercise

Staying active is important for your general health and can help you reduce stress, control your

weight, improve circulation, boost your mood, and help you sleep better. Take a pregnancy exercise class or walk at least 15-20 minutes every day at a moderate pace, in cool, shaded areas or indoors. Pilates, yoga, swimming, and walking are also great activities for pregnant women, but be sure to check with your doctor first before starting any exercise program. Aim for 30 minutes of exercise on most days of the week. Listen to your body, though, and don’t overdo it.

Practice meditation

Recent studies show that practising meditation not only helps the expectant mother during pregnancy but also during the birth and the postpartum period. There are numerous benefits of meditation:

 better sleep

 connecting to your changing body

 anxiety/stress relief

 peace of mind

 stress management

 positive labour preparation

 lower risk of postpartum depression

Pamper yourself

Pregnancy is definitely a time for pampering. One can de-stress in many ways to help with nagging pregnancy symptoms. From prenatal massage to aromatherapy and reflexology to shiatsu, choose the one that suits you best. The only thing to take care is that the therapy should be done by a certified therapist. Holistic therapies aim at treating the physical body and also heal the mind

for optimal health.