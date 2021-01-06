Hollywood actor-singer Hilary Duff recently took her social media handle to share details of her holidays and she also revealed about her trip to the hospital on Christmas. Also Read - Where Will You Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in Delhi? Here's a List.

She said that she developed a painful eye infection from taking too many coronavirus tests while filming for her TV series, Younger. The former Disney star took to Instagram on Monday to share details of her holidays and opened up about her trip to the hospital on Christmas.

"Then my eye started to look weird…..and hurt….a lot. So… took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work….cuz you know, 2020 and all," Duff wrote.

“PS…. My eye is fine, needed antibiotics,” she added.

Duff had announced in November that she was in quarantine after Covid-19 exposure.

The Lizzie McGuire star is currently pregnant with her third child.

She shares son Luca Cruz Comrie, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, two, with husband Matthew Koma.

But can a nasal swab cause an eye infection? As per a report on Yahoo.com, it seems unlikely to get an eye infection because of multiple nasal swabs. Yahoo quoted Dr. Brian Toy, an ophthalmologist and assistant professor at the University of Southern California’s Roski Eye Institute saying that it seems very unlikely. He added, “The swabs that they use for COVID tests are sterile, and when they’re administered by a trained nurse or technician, they’re not causing unnecessary trauma, so it seems unlikely that nasal swabs would be causing eye infections.”

(Inputs from PTI)