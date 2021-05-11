Being pregnant does not mean you need to change your entire wardrobe. Since Duchess of Sussex announced she and her husband Prince Harry are expecting their second child, we’ve seen a few of her maternity looks. So far, she has mastered the art of maternity fashion. Even during pregnancy, Meghan did not stop wearing smart dresses for interviews and outings. Recently, Meghan made an appearance in a pre-taped for the Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World. She was the co-chair of the event, along with her husband, Prince Harry. Also Read - Lady Gaga To Talk About Mental Health In Prince Harry And Oprah Winfrey's Docuseries - Details Here

Meghan always makes a strong case for a comfy summer dress. She always does some sartorial magic that leaves us wanting more and inspires us to upgrade our wardrobe. She was seen wearing a poppy print shirtdress from the international clothing label, Carolina Herrera. Also Read - Woman Tells Court That Prince Harry Promised to Marry Her, Judge Calls Her Petition 'Daydreamer’s Fantasy'

Meghan’s vibrant cocktail dress is a must-have. The flowery silk shirt dress featured turn-back cuffs and a tie-cinched waist which Meghan got rid of to allow space for her baby bump. The midi dress had a button-down front. She accessorised her look with statement earrings, Cartier Love Bracelet and Cartier Tank Watch along with a women power charm necklace from Awe Inspired and a mini bezel tennis bracelet from Jennifer Meyer. Also Read - Prince Harry Will Attend The Funeral of Prince Philip But Not Meghan Markle, Read On To Know Why

Check out Meghan’s pictures here:

Meghan left her beautiful tresses open, she kept her makeup subtle with a dab of nude pink lip gloss, liner, eyebrows on fleek. Meghan shared a powerful speech about gender equality.

Meghan talked about the challenges faced by women, especially women of colour during the pandemic. Meghan said, “With the surge in gender-based violence, the increased responsibility of unpaid care work, and new obstacles that have reversed so much progress for women in the workplace, we’re at an inflection point for gender equity.”

What’s the price of Meghan’s dress?

Meghan’s dress is from the shelves of Carolina Herrera and is worth USD 1,690 which is approximately Rs 1,23,957.

What do you think of Meghan’s dress? Yay or Nay?