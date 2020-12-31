2020 has not been anything like we planned. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we work, play and party, and has given us all a pause to examine and think about our skincare routines. No one can deny the fact that staying at home and working at home and working from home has given us a lot of time on hand to focus on self-care and simplify our skincare routines to match the ‘new normal’. Also Read - 5 Home Remedies To Cure Hangover After New Year’s Party

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares that instead of the normal skincare worries of combating the effect of everyday pollution, skincare in 2020 turned its focus inward and moved at a slower rate. Few of the predicted skincare trends stayed till the year-end and the top ranking of the most researched skincare remedies and trends in 2020 included:

• Personal skincare: 2020 has seen an increase in the number of people seeking customized skincare products for their skin type. Men and women all over the world have taken out the time to identify their skin type dry, normal, oily, or sensitive and are looking for products that address the specific skin problem

• What is in the bottle? The revolutionary skincare trend this year is an appetite for understanding specified ingredients that make a product good for the skin. While influencers are still listened to, more and more people are opting to understand how a particular ingredient can work in their favour.

• My kitchen and pantry have it all: Among this global pandemic using the home ingredients to get that healthy glow is the latest trend. People are becoming more knowledgeable when it comes to learning the good and bad of skin care and they are using ingredients readily available at home to practice clean, upcycled, and by-product beauty solutions. For example, using coffee grounds in the scrub and unsellable fruits and vegetables to make face and hair masks.

• Perfect Video Con look: Focus has turned towards hair, eyebrow, and lip care to be ever ready for the video conferences. DIY eyebrow upkeep, sugar and honey lip scrubs and hair cutting and styling tips are among the topmost searched skin care remedies this past year. Lip mask, sheets, nourishing lip balms are very much in demand.

• Non-surgical skin rejuvenation: Most people will agree that skin care in an investment that will never fail. Now that the world is opening up again, dermatologists are flooded with appointments for non-surgical skin revamp. Procedures such as Ultherapy, Cool sculpting, Botox and Dermal Fillers are much in demand by men and women of all age groups.

• Massage at home: Lift and Sculpt at home is a rising trend. In fact, it is more searched than facial contouring using makeup. Gua Sha and Jade rollers have seen a steep rise in sales.

• Less is enough: 2020 has seen rise in the trend of going minimalistic with skin care products. Few but effective products on the dresser is the 2020 skin care trend.

• Ingredient specific trends: 2020 has seen people google the use of following ingredients

increasingly:

• Vitamin B3 or niacinamide: It stimulates new tissue growth, helps in collagen production, keep the skin pores healthy, and reduces skin inflammation.

• Magnesium: Electrolytes like magnesium improve cell function, increase blood flow, and help keep the skin elastic and supple.

• Hyaluronic acid: This mega moisturizing agent has seen a meteoritical rise in its demand for its super hydrating properties especially for the dry and tried skin.

• Retinol and Bakuchiol: Bakuchiol is the green alternative to retinol. These vitamin A derivatives help keep the fine lines and acne at bay.

• Castor oil: A hair health booster, this new favourite oil has grown popular in eyelash and eyebrow care. It is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids and can help control skin inflammation.

• Hair care is skin care too: As the saloons shut down, taking care of the hair at home is not a task to be missed. DIY hair colour, homemade hair masks and serums and easy to maintain hair styles are the norm of the day.

2020 has also bought with it the ease of online consulting. Consulting your dermatologist with the skin care query has become easier. 2020 has seen more and more people talking to their dermatologists to know more about customized and perfect skin care for themselves.