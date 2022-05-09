Home Remedies For Acne: If you have hormonal acne, getting out of the home can be challenging for you. Even though we live in a time where skin acceptance is a popular issue, revealing red, unpleasant blemishes isn’t the most appealing option. As important as it is to accept all skin types, it is also critical to managing skin disorders such as acne.Also Read - Winter Skincare Tips: 5 Dos And Don'ts on How to Deal With Acne Breakouts in Winter Season
Adult acne breakouts can be caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes, cosmetic allergies, hygiene, and inconsistent skincare habits. Hormones, on the other hand, are the most common cause of adult acne. However, this hormonal trigger could be the result of an underlying illness or condition that requires treatment. The majority of adult acne situations require consultation with a dermatologist or an endocrinologist. However, you can attempt several home remedies to get some relief before it becomes that bad. While there is no quick fix, there are treatments that can help.
5 Simple Remedies to Tackle Uncontrollable Hormonal Acne at Home:-
- Tree Tea oil: Tea tree oil works by reducing inflammation, which is a factor in acne. Many skin care products, such as cleansers and toners, include tea tree oil that can be used as a spot treatment. Before applying diluted tea tree essential oil, a skin patch test is always recommended. Apply the diluted oil to the inside of your forearm to do this. It should be okay to use elsewhere if no irritation or inflammation occurs within 24 hours.
- Green Tea: Instead of throwing those old green tea bags, gently apply them to your face. Green tea’s antioxidants can help eliminate toxins from your skin and reduce sebum production. It is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Consider drinking a few glasses per day in addition to your topical skincare routine. Lotions and gels with at least 2 per cent of green tea extract may be quite beneficial.
- Aloe Vera: If you are too lazy to scoop off the aloe vera pulp and mash it into a smooth gel, take it straight from your backyard garden, peel it off, put it to your face, and gently massage the gel on your skin. Aloe vera gel contains salicylic acid and sulphur, which assist to combat acne while also moisturizing the skin without leaving it oily. Reapply once or twice during the day to get the results.
- Apple Cider Vinegar: This magic liquid not only helps to lose weight but can also get rid of acne. Apple cider vinegar has anti-inflammatory properties that consist of acetic and alpha hydroxy acids. As a result, apple cider vinegar can exfoliate the skin, absorb excess oils, and unclog clogged pores. It can help to restore the pH level back to normal. If you are struggling with acne and pimples then keep the bottle of Apple Cider Vinegar handy.
- Honey and Cinamon: The main reason for using honey and cinnamon to treat acne is because it can help to kill the bacteria that cause inflamed pores. To make a paste, combine two tablespoons of honey and one teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Apply the mask to your face after thoroughly cleaning it with a specialized cleanser and leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse it off and pat your face dry.