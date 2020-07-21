Acne breakout is common but quite frustrating. It can leave scars on your face and other areas of the body too. This can impact your overall look. Sometimes, acne can be painful and it affects around 85 per cent of people at least at some point in their lives. Acne occurs when your hair follicles become clogged with excessive secretion of oil and outside dirt. It is characterised by blackheads, pimples, whiteheads etc. Though acne doesn’t leave permanent marks, you can get rid of them as soon as you get by using certain home remedies that are safe to use. Read on to know about the ingredients that can help you in this regard. Also Read - Vaginal Acne: Get Rid of This Discomfort With These Simple Home Remedies

Apply Apple Cider Vinegar

It has strong anti-bacterial properties that help in getting rid of acne, says a study published in the Journal of Prosthodontics. It contains organic acids like succinic acids that kill acne-causing bacteria, Cutibacterium acnes, and suppress inflammation caused by them. Also, lactic acids present in apple cider vinegar can fade away the appearance of acne scars.

Use Aloe Vera Gel

Applying aloe vera gel on the acne affected area and leaving it overnight can kill off the harmful bacteria and reduce inflammation. It can also increase blood flow to your skin and make it glow. Aloe vera gel is known to have wound healing properties.

Apply Green Tea

Being jam-packed with antioxidants, flavonoids and tannins, green tea can effectively fight against acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. Also, its application can reduce excessive sebum production and inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria. You can use a cotton ball to apply green tea on the affected area. Drinking it regularly can prevent the occurrence of acne.

Prepare and Apply Honey And Cinnamon Mask

Being rich in antibacterial properties, honey and cinnamon can easily reduce acne. Apart from fighting against the bacteria, these ingredients reduce inflammation and redness. To prepare this mask, you need to mix 2 tablespoons honey and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Apply the paste after cleaning your face. Remove the mask after 20 minutes of applying it.