Shortness of breath, extreme coughing, and wheezing when breathing out. If you experience these symptoms quite frequently, you are suffering from a chronic infection called asthma. It occurs when your airways become inflamed and narrow. You get an asthma attack when an irritant triggers your condition resulting in narrowing of the airways, accumulation of mucus and blockage of airflow. As asthma is a chronic condition, it cannot be treated but can be controlled through medications or/and some natural remedies too. If you wish to know about the natural ways to control the symptoms of asthma, read further. Also Read - Teenagers Who Stay up Late at Greater Asthma Risk

Ginger And Garlic Cloves

These herbs are known to protect against inflammation. Having ginger and garlic tea every day in the morning can remove the accumulation of mucus in your airways and prevent asthma attacks. Also Read - Coronavirus Infection Can be Lethal For Asthma Patients

Honey And Cinnamon

Take a cup of boiling water and add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/4th teaspoon Trikatu to it. Mix them well and leave for 10 minutes. Then, add 1 teaspoon of honey to it. This Ayurveda drink can be extremely beneficial when it comes to preventing asthma attacks, if taken twice a day. Also Read - World Asthma Day 2020 on May 5: Objective, History, Significance, And Theme

Liquorice And Ginger

Having strong anti-inflammatory properties, liquorice or Mulethi can reduce inflammation in your airways. All you need to do is to prepare a tea using half a teaspoon of liquorice and ginger each and have daily. This miraculous drink can keep asthma symptoms at bay.

Turmeric Powder And Ginger

Having ginger and turmeric tea twice a day can potentially reduce the frequency of asthma attacks. All you need to do is to boil a teaspoon of grated ginger in a glass of milk. Also, add 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder to it. Now, your tea is ready to have.