Your Gut is the only entry point in your body where you ingest foreign material in the form of food. A healthy gut is extremely important to avoid chronic and metabolic diseases like PCOS, diabetes, and so much more.

Constipation nowadays has become a common problem just like acidity. With the switch in increased consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods from the age-old traditional fibre-rich vegetables and fruits, along with high consumption of dehydrating alcohol, it's hard to miss why a huge population; especially young adults face it almost every single day.

Kajal Wattamwar and Bushra Qureshi, Dieticians and Co-Founder of Healthy Steady Go shares some quick home remedies one can try to get rid of constipation, instead of relying on laxatives & syrups.

Anjeer/ Dried Figs – Chew just 1 overnight soaked anjeer daily every morning to achieve its maximum laxative effect. The soluble fibre present in it is a total game changer and has shown to provide amazing results.

Sabja Water/Basil Seeds Water – Soak about 2-3 tsp of Sabja seeds in water and sip it throughout the day. Sabja seeds have excellent water holding capacity, that helps retain water in your gut and stools, thereby making them soft and easy to move through the intestines.

Ghee Water– Ghee is one of the most gut-friendly fats known to us. These healthy fats not just help strengthen the lining of the gut, but also help improve the peristaltic movement of the intestines for better mobility. You can add 1 tsp ghee to a glass of water and drink it every night before going to bed. This practice will definitely help you poop better the next day.

Prunes – Prunes other than being a good source of fibre, also contains sugar alcohol called Sorbitol. It is this sorbitol that attributes to the laxative effect of prunes. Try having 2 overnight soaked prunes every morning. You can also club this with soaked anjeer for better results.

Isabgol/ Psyllium Husk– If all the above options still don't give you the desired results, you can try isabgol before picking up the laxative syrups. Take about 5 grams isabgol, mix it in a glass of water and drink it 1-2 times a day. It is predominantly the soluble fibre in it that helps increase the bulk of your stools & treat constipation.

Extremely important is for you to understand that you need to first identify the cause of your problem to get a long-term solution. Constipation is mostly caused due to lack of fibre & water in your diet or due to lack of activity.

No amount of home remedies will show their magic if you don’t add these three key components to your diet.