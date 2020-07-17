Are you experiencing pain during bowel movement? Do you have fewer than three bowel movements a week? If yes, you are suffering from constipation. It is a digestive problem that can occur due to various issues including dehydration, following a low-fibre diet, delaying the impulse to poop, change in routine etc. Being confined to bed, hormonal changes, and being older than 65 increase your risk of suffering from constipation. If not treated on time, it can lead to various complications like rectal bleeding, piles, anal fissure, faecal impaction etc. To get rid of this common digestive issue, you can take the help of certain home remedies. Read on to know about them. Also Read - Treat Your Child's Constipation Problem With These Natural Remedies

Change in Diet

Opt for fibre-rich food items like oats, rice, beans, strawberries, pears, apples etc. Soluble fibre works by soaking water and making your stool soft enough to easily pass through the digestive system. Stop having greasy foods, alcohol, and too much caffeine. Also, have as much water as you can.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Dehydration is one of the major causes of constipation. So, you must have an adequate amount of water every day. Ideally, you should have 3 to 4 litres of water daily to avoid problems associated with dehydration.

Try Coconut Oil

According to internal medicine specialists, having 2 tablespoons of coconut oil can lubricate your intestine and help in easy passage of stool through your digestive system. If you cannot drink it raw, try another way. You can have it indirectly by making your food in coconut oil. You can also mix it with a cup of coffee and drink it.

Opt For Magnesium Rich Food

Magnesium acts as an osmotic laxative and relaxes your bowel, resulting in smooth passage of stool. It works by pulling water in the intestine. Some of the major food sources of magnesium include pumpkin seeds, spinach, peanuts, almonds etc.