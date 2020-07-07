Are you experiencing bloating, nausea, abdominal pain, and watery stool? If yes, you have diarrhea. It is a common health problem that occurs due to infection in the gastrointestinal tract. Common bacteria, viruses, and even parasitic organism can cause diarrhea. Though it is short-lived and lasts only for approximately a few days, if it persists for longer than that, there is something big and serious going on with your body and that calls for a doctor’s attention. Also Read - Coronavirus Symptoms in India: Diarrhea, Headache And Vomiting Could Also be Signs of Deadly COVID-19

Diarrhea is characterised by loose stools, abdominal cramp, fever, mucus in stool, bloating etc. It can cause dehydration and weaken your immune system. Though certain antibiotics and other medications can help you get rid of the problem, you can also take the help of some simple home remedies that are quite effective and safe to use. Read further to know about them.

Hydrate Yourself

Diarrhea can dehydrate your body and can make you weak. So, it is extremely significant to keep drinking water and fluid containing electrolyte to keep your body’s water level and immunity optimum. Also, avoid drinking caffeine-containing drinks, alcohol, hot drinks, and carbonated beverages.

Eat Probiotic-Rich Food

Probiotics are good for your intestinal tract and gut environment. These microorganisms are present in food items like yogurt, pickles, green olives, kimchi, kefir, miso, natto etc. Probiotics protect your digestive system from any infection and provides relief from diarrhea.

Follow a Recovery Diet

During the first 24 hours of getting diarrhea, you should prefer being on a liquid diet. When you have diarrhea, your digestive system becomes weak and fails to digest everything. In this scenario, you should opt for light food items. Also, have frequent but small meals. You can have fruits, foods rich in potassium including potatoes and spinach juice, soft and cooked vegetables etc. Do not forget to add protein-rich food in your diet. These items will help you recover fast.