Passing gas is normal and it is a sign of effective and optimum digestion. An average adult releases gas between 13 to 21 times throughout a day. You feel pain when your body is unable to expel the gas due to its accumulation in your intestine. There can be multiple reasons for gas pain or bloating including overeating, smoking, chewing gum, swallowing air while eating etc. Also Read - Home Remedies For Constipation: Opt For These 3 Effective Ways to Get Rid of Your Digestive Problem

Gas forms during the process of digestion when the undigested food reaches colon and bacteria and fungi ferment it there. During fermentation two gases namely hydrogen and methane are released as flatus. Here we tell you about some effective home remedies that can help you get rid of gas pain. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Drink Coffee to Cut Risk of Digestive Disorders Like Gallstone

Carom Seeds

Commonly known as Ajwain, carom seeds aid in digestion. They contain a compound called thymol, that secretes gastric juices that are known to help in better digestion of food. To use carom seeds for this purpose, you need to have half a teaspoon of Ajwain with water. Have it at least once a day for better results. Also Read - Want to Lose Weight And Get Rid of Digestive Ailments? Have Black Salt

Jeera Water

Cumin or Jeera water is known to have essential oils that stimulate your salivary glands and help in effective digestion of food. It is considered to be one of the most beneficial home remedies for gas pain. You can prepare Jeera water by adding a teaspoon of cumin seeds in two cups of water. Boil it for at least 10 minutes. Then, let the water cool down. strain the liquid and have it post having a meal.

Heeng

Heeng helps in better digestion and that’s why most of the people add it to the food during preparation. Apart from adding it to your food, you can prepare Heeng water and have it every day for better results. All you need to do is to take half a teaspoon of Heeng and add it to a glass of lukewarm water. Heeng acts as an anti-flatulent and therefore prevents the secretion of excessive gas by stopping the growth of gut bacteria responsible for the gas production.