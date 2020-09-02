Are you unable to sleep properly? Do you wake up within a few hours of going to bed? If yes, you are most probably suffering from insomnia. It is a sleep disorder that is characterized by symptoms including waking up too early, daytime tiredness, difficulty paying attention, waking up multiple times at night, etc. It can occur due to an array of factors like a sudden change in your lifestyle or due to stress, poor sleeping habits, etc. Also Read - Insomnia, Backaches, Stress & Anxiety: Work From Home Takes Toll on People's Mental & Physical Health

Doctors recommend sleeping at least 8 hours every night. But getting these many hours of sleep has become a luxury these days. Notably, proper sleep is vital for overall well-being. When you are sleeping, your body does various significant biological functions like repairing the damaged cells, warding off certain infections, and healing muscle injury, if any. It helps you be active and stay alert during the day. Also Read - Over One-third Medical Staff is Suffering From Insomnia During Pandemic Coronavirus, Reveals Study

Suffering from chronic insomnia can lead to mental health disorders that may further lead to suicidal thoughts. To prevent any such happening, you can either opt for medical help or can opt for Ayurvedic methods and ingredients. Here, we will tell you about some Ayurvedic remedies to combat insomnia. Also Read - Low Level of Happy Hormone Can Cause Insomnia, Anxiety, Fatigue

Warm Milk

Milk contains an amino acid called tryptophan, that is known to convert into serotonin, a hormone that induces calming effects in the brain and aids in sleep. Having a glass of warm milk with a pinch of cardamom, nutmeg, or crushed almond just before going to bed at night can help you sleep better.

Cherries

Having a bowl of cherries every day can improve your sleep pattern and duration. Cherries contain melatonin, which is a hormone secreted by the pineal gland present in your brain. Notably, melatonin calms your body and provides relief from insomnia.

Ashwagandha

This is one of the herbs that are quite in news these days. Various studies have proved that Ashwagandha helps in boosting immunity and fighting against infections like COVID-19. Did you know that it can improve your sleep too? Ashwagandha is scientifically-proven to reduce anxiety, stress, and exhaustion, three major causes of insomnia. To fetch out its benefits, you need to add one teaspoon of Ashwagandha and Brahmi powder in two glasses of water. Bring the mixture to boil. Once it reduces to one glass, filter the water, and have it. Drink it daily for better results.