We all sweat and that’s what leads to smelly armpits. This pungent odour is extremely unattractive and sometimes may become a cause for your embarrassment. Some people sweat more than others and therefore their underarms smell disgusting. One of the ways that we use to subside the stink throughout the day is by spraying deodorant. But, that’s not a permanent solution. If you wish to permanently reduce the odour of your armpits, here are certain home remedies that you can try. Also Read - How to Get Flawless Underarms

Apple Cider Vinegar

It has strong anti-microbial properties that help in killing the odour causing bacteria in the underarms. To neutralise your armpits’ environment, you can apply apple cider vinegar in the area regularly. You can do that by dipping a cotton ball in the liquid and applying to your underarms directly. Doing this during the morning after taking a bath and at night before sleeping can give you the required result. Also Read - Malaika Arora Gets Trolled For Sharing Picture in Bikini With Unshaved Underarms

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender oil is known for its pleasant fragrance that can easily suppress the armpit odour. Also, its anti-bacterial properties can destroy bacteria present in the area. Lavender oil has various other benefits when it comes to treating skin conditions. To use it, you need to mix 4-5 drops of lavender oil in a glass of water and pour the mixture in a spray bottle. Spray the liquid on your underarms twice a day to permanently reduce the stinky odour of your underarms. Also Read - Home remedies to get rid of dark underarms naturally

Baking Soda

Applying baking soda on your underarms can keep the area dry and avoid too much sweating. Also, it has anti-bacterial properties that can remove the foul smell creating bacteria from your armpits. All you need to do is to mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Apply the mixture on your underarms and wait for around 3 minutes. Then, take a shower.