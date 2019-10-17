A migraine is a serious medical condition during which a person experiences throbbing pain and sensations on one side of the head. It is also characterised by pain in the right eye, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. Migraine pain can last for hours to days. Few days before the migraine attack, a person experiences symptoms like constipation, mood changes, food cravings, frequent yawning etc.

Though the exact cause of migraine is not known yet. Doctors believe that genetics and some environmental factors play a vital role in its onset. According to them, an imbalance in the level of serotonin hormone may cause the problem. Additionally, any change in the brainstem and its interaction with a pain pathway called trigeminal nerve can also cause a migraine headache. There are certain factors like sleep changes, hormonal changes, heavy drinking, stress, medications, food additives, etc. can potentially trigger the migraine attack.

If you wish to get rid of this problem without taking medical help, you have reached the right place. Here we help you with some home remedies to treat migraine attack. Read further to know about them.

Be hydrated

According to research published in the journal Handbook of Clinical Neurology, dehydration can develop migraine headache. And, drinking water can provide you with relief in just 30 minutes to 3 hours. So, make sure you have plenty of water and water-rich food when you are experiencing migraine.

Eat magnesium-rich food

Present in food like nuts, seeds, salmon, avocado, banana, spinach etc. magnesium is a significant nutrient that helps in nerve transmission. It also plays a vital role when it comes to relieving headaches. A study published in the Journal of Neural Transmission, reveals that magnesium deficiency is quite prevalent in people suffering from migraine compared to those who are not.

Limit your alcohol intake

Alcohol acts as a migraine trigger. It causes tension and cluster headache. It contributes to migraine pain by widening the blood vessels and allowing blood to flow freely. If this is the cause behind your migraine attack, your doctor will prescribe you blood pressure medication.