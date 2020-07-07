If you think dandruff only appears on your scalp, you are mistaken, it accumulates on your eyebrows and eyelashes too. It is quite frustrating to have dandruff especially when it has started to land on other parts apart from your scalp. Majorly, two conditions namely blepharitis and seborrheic dermatitis are responsible for the appearance of dandruff on your eyelashes and eyebrows. The former is characterised by inflammation of the eyelid margin followed by burning, grittiness, and irritation. The latter is a chronic inflammatory skin condition. These terms may scare you but there is nothing to worry about when effective home remedies are available. Read further to know about them. Also Read - How to Treat Dandruff And Get a Healthy Scalp Using Neem?

Almond Oil

Being an emollient, almond oil can remove dead skin cells and soothe the area around your eyes that may be causing dandruff. Also, applying almond oil on your eyelashes and eyebrows can nourish the hair follicles and help in hair growth. To use it, all you need to do is to heat a tablespoon of almond oil and gently massage your eyelashes and eyebrows using it before going to bed. Leave the oil overnight. The next morning, wash off using cool water. Repeat this daily.

Tea Tree Oil

Being rich in anti-fungal properties, tea tree oil can help you get rid of the fungus that causes dandruff on your eyelashes and eyebrows. Heat a tablespoon of tea tree oil in a microwave for a few seconds and apply it on your eyelashes and eyebrows using a cotton ball. Wait for 10 minutes. Then, wash off using lukewarm water. Repeat this thrice a day.

Warm Compress

Dryness, and inflammation in the area around eyelashes and eyebrows can lead to dandruff. To get immediate relief from that, you can try warm compress. Take some warm water and soak a washcloth in it for a few minutes. Now, place it over your eyes. Let it stay there for 15 minutes. Repeat this daily.