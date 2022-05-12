Home Remedies to Remove Sun Tan: 5 Effective De-Tanning Remedies You Must Try

If you’ve been out in the sun way too much in this scorching heat, then chances are your skin is probably a shade or two darker. Excessive exposure to the sun can cause hyperpigmentation, roughness and suntan. To get rid of tanning, people try various remedies. We can rejuvenate the desired skin tone from sun damage with the help of easy home remedies.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Want To Get Rid Of Sun Tanning Naturally? Try These Home Remedies | Watch Video

The following are some of the effective home remedies you may try to de-tan yourself. Say goodbye to dull and pigmented skin and live life carefree…!

Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that helps in removing suntan. For this take fresh lime juice and add a tablespoon of honey. You may also add some sugar and gently scrub your skin in order to slough off dead cells. Get it dry for 20-30 minutes and wash it off.

Gram flour, turmeric and yoghurt

Bengal gram flour (besan) helps in lightening skin tone while turmeric is a great skin brightening agent. Yoghurt contains lactic acid that smoothens your skin.

Make a paste of gram flour, yoghurt and turmeric and apply to the skin. Let it dry for 15 minutes and gently scrub while washing it off.

Papaya, tomato, watermelon, potato and cucumber

Papaya is rich in exfoliating properties and contains natural enzymes. It is also a very good natural bleaching agent. Potato juice is not just a bleaching agent but also lightens dark circles around the eyes. Tomato is known for its antioxidant properties and also helps in skin brightening. Cucumber is a sensational cooling agent and helps in removing tan.

Take 4-5 cubes of ripe papaya, watermelon, potato, tomato, and cucumber and blend to make a jelly-like paste. Refrigerate the paste for 15 minutes. Now apply the paste to the skin and keep it rubbing till it gets absorbed in the skin.

Lentils, turmeric and milk

Soak lentils (masoor dal) in raw milk overnight. Grind the soaked lentils with turmeric to make a paste. Apply over the skin and leave till it dries. Then wash it off gently.

Coffee and coconut oil and sugar

With the goodness of caffeine, coffee has multiple skin benefits. Besides de-tanning properties, coffee helps in removing acne. It also helps in visibly reducing fine lines. Coconut oil on the other hand moisturizes the skin.

Make a thick paste of coffee powder, coconut oil and sugar and scrub for 10 minutes. Leave it for 10 minutes and wash.

