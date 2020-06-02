Do you have oily skin? Does taking care of it seems like a tough task to you? If yes, you have reached the right place. The major reason behind an oily skin is the excessive production of sebum. It does not only make your skin look dull but also make it more prone to developing acne and blemishes. Also Read - Summer Skincare Tips: How to Get a Radiant Skin During Scorching Hot Weather?

To keep the oil production under control, you can use a variety of beauty products available in the market. But they may not be as safe as home remedies. Also, skincare products are quite expensive. You can prepare some effective scrubs at home with kitchen ingredients. Scrubbing your skin can help you get rid of the dead skin cells and too much oil. Here are certain homemade scrubs that can be pocket-friendly and effective too.

Cucumber Scrub

Being a mild astringent, cucumber can easily remove excess oil. It can also shrink your skin pores and prevent accumulation of pollutants. To prepare this scrub, you just need to grate a cucumber and apply it on a clean face. Massage for 5 minutes in an upward circular motion. Leave it for 10 minutes and then rinse off with cold water. Do not forget to apply an oil-free moisturiser post that. Use cucumber scrub twice a week for better results.

Oatmeal Scrub

To prepare this scrub, you need 1 tablespoon of oatmeal, yogurt, and honey. Mix them well in a bowl and apply on your face and neck. Let it stay for at least 10 minutes. After that, wet your fingers and scrub in a circular motion for around 5 minutes. Then, rinse off with cool water. Repeat this twice a week. Notably, oatmeal helps in cleansing and has a soothing effect on your skin. Yogurt on the other hand is capable of reducing excessive sebum production. Honey keeps your skin hydrated.

Green Tea Scrub

Green tea contains strong antioxidants that can protect your skin from oxidative damage. To prepare this scrub at home, you will need 2 green tea bags, a few drops of lemon, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and a cup of hot water. Firstly, dip the green tea bags in hot water. Once the water cools down, remove tea bags and sugar and lemon juice in it. Keep the consistency of the mixture thick enough so that you can apply it on your face as a scrub. After applying on face and neck, scrub for 5 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water and then with cool water.