Honey For Face And Skin: 9 Ways to Apply Honey For Glowing, Health And Gorgeous Skin

The discovery of honey is more than 4000 years old and it has more than 300 ingredients that are beneficial for all skin types. This thick and golden liquid is a miracle worker when it comes to numerous skin concerns. It is rich in antioxidants, is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, has high content of vitamin B, zinc, potassium and iron, natural enzymes, AHAs. Honey is a base ingredient is many cosmetic and skin care products because it:

Benefits of Honey For Skin

• Slows down signs of ageing

• Helps in cellular damage repair

• Improves cellular regeneration by promoting collagen and elastic protection

• Can be used to treat skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and acne.

• Exfoliates skin

• Protects the skin from free radical damage and improves skin’s structural integrity

• Is a natural humectant

• An excellent pore cleanser

• Can help lighten scars

• Helps reduce acne

• Reduces sun burn inflammation

• Brightens skin complexion

Here are our favourite beauty tips to use honey as a skincare ingredient:

• For relief from dry skin: Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of natural yogurt to a uniform texture. Apply is mask on face and neck and leave for 15-20 minutes. Wash with cold water.

• For anti-ageing: Take one egg white and add a teaspoon of honey and four drops of tea tree oil. Mix well. Cleanse your face and apply this mask evenly on face and neck and the décolletage area. Leave it for 20 minutes and try not to talk or look at your phone during this time. Wash it off with water.

• For skin lightening: Take 1-2 tablespoons of ground coffee, 1-2 tablespoons of honey and 1 tablespoon of curd. Blend well to a stick paste and apply on skin. Leave for 10-15 minutes and then gently scrub it off in circular motions.

• For adding glow to the skin: Take 2 tablespoon of honey and mix with 2 tablespoons of ground almonds and mix to form a thick paste. Apply on your face for 15-20 minutes and sit back and relax. Wash with cold water and use a moisturizer afterwards.

• For relief from acne: Take 1 teaspoon of finely ground cinnamon and 1-2 tablespoons of honey. Apply on face and leave for 10-15 minutes. Wash with cold water. Don’t scrub your face. Use this mask twice a week.

• For relief from oily skin: Blend half of a grated cucumber with 1-2 tablespoons of honey and 1-2 tablespoons of raw milk. Add this blend to the face and neck and let it rest till it is dried up. Wash with normal water and enjoy the benefits of cool and sebum free skin.

• For soothing and minimizing sunburn: Blend raw honey and fresh aloe vera in equal quantities. Apply on the sunburned skin and leave for a few minutes. Wash with cool water.

• For minimizing fine lines: Take one tablespoon of honey and mix it with half blended papaya, and some whole milk to make a smooth paste. Apply on face and leave for 30 minutes. Massage for a few minutes to improve blood circulation. Wash with warm water, pat dry and apply your moisturizer.

• To lighten scars: Take 2 tablespoons of raw honey, add few drops of lemon juice. Apply on face and leave for 10-15 minutes. Wash with normal water. Don’t use this pack if you have active acne.

Make sure you do a patch test before using honey on face.

Tip: if you are in a hurry and want to refresh the glow on your face. Apply raw honey, leave it for 10 minutes and wash with cold water and your face will glow.

(Inputs from Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)