Home

Lifestyle

Honey Recipes For Weight Loss: 5 Healthy Ways to Incorporate Shahad in Your Diet

Honey Recipes For Weight Loss: 5 Healthy Ways to Incorporate Shahad in Your Diet

Honey is known to be rich in essential vitamins, minerals and good fats that may help in weight loss. So, if you want to add shahad to your diet, here we have some recipes for you to try.

Honey Recipes For Weight Loss: 5 Healthy Ways to Incorporate Shahad in Your Diet

Weight loss is not an easy process. People experiment with everything, food, exercise, calorie counting and many other things. However, a few suggestions do help, but some don’t. Most people don’t consume honey when it comes to weight loss. Yes, you read that right. Honey contains sugar, but in contrast to processed sugar, it also contains healthy vitamins and minerals. Honey is a good source of nutrients that aid people in their efforts to lose weight.

Trending Now

Honey can boost the number of calories burnt during the first 5 hours of sleep when consumed regularly before bed. A study also discovered that athletes who consumed foods high in fructose, like honey, burned a lot more fat and had higher levels of stamina as well. So, if you want to add honey to your diet for weight loss, here we have some recipes you can try.

You may like to read

5 Recipes With Honey to Include in Your Diet

Honey-Lemon Detox Water: Kickstart your day with a refreshing detox drink. Mix one tablespoon of honey with the juice of half a lemon in a glass of warm water. This concoction not only aids digestion but also helps boost metabolism.

Milk And Honey: If you like to have milk early morning, try drinking it with a tablespoon of organic honey to aid in weight loss. Milk consumption can boost metabolism, make you feel fuller for longer, reduce abdominal fat, and lower blood pressure.

Ginger-Honey Infusion: Both slices of fresh ginger in water, then let it cool slightly before adding a tablespoon of honey. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and when combined with honey, it creates a soothing and metabolism-boosting drink.

Mint Honey Green Tea: Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool slightly. Add a teaspoon of honey and a few fresh mint leaves. Green tea is rich in antioxidants, and the mint adds a refreshing twist, making it a delightful and beneficial detox drink.

Cinnamon Honey Detox Tea: Brew a cup of your favourite tea (green tea or herbal tea works well) and add a teaspoon of honey. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and when combined with honey, it creates a soothing and metabolism-boosting drink.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.