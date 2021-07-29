How to get rid of Hormonal Acne: What happens inside our bodies is reflected on the outside and hormonal disbalances are one of the most prominent outbreaks that we can see on the skin. Our hormones keep changing and lose their balance due to age, and other factors that cause problems on the outside and one such problem is hormonal acne. Some people experience them during their periods, or pregnancy because those are the times when your body goes through major hormonal changes and hence the acne starts showing up. But how to get rid of these acne? Is there a permanent solution?Also Read - Skincare: Essential Tips to Protect Your Skin This Monsoon

While we can’t say if these solutions are permanent, they are definitely worth a try because they will surely help you reduce acne formation by manifolds. Paridhi Goel, Founder of Love Earth, shares 10 home remedies to get rid of hormonal acne. Also Read - Menstrual Acne: Understanding Causes And How You Can Get Rid of it

Start with washing your face multiple times because the dirt particles sitting on your face lead to hormonal acne. But if the outer layer of your skin is clean, the chances of getting acne reduces. Use a very mild face wash, and wash it at least 2-3 times a day. Keeping your face clean and dirt-free will really help in reducing dirt settling on the skin, clogging the pores, and leading to acne formation.

Stay hydrated at all times. Drink as much water as prescribed so that your skin is hydrated as well. Also include green tea in your daily routine because it works internally and decreases acne formation on your face. It is a magic potion that works beautifully on the inside.

Start using Fuller’s Earth (multani mitti pack) because it cools your skin. You can find it easily at any departmental store. All you need to do is mix it with some rose water and apply the pack to your face. Apply it 2-3 times a week because it works great on hormonal acne.

Always use less moisturizer because your skin must be oily already. And use a gel-based moisturizer with a pea-size application.

Use retinol or retinoids, both derived from Vitamin A and great for the skin. It removes dead skin which causes hormonal acne and also increases skin cell turnover. They clean the pores and let the medication penetrate through the skin for better results.

Tea Tree is a holy grail product for all sorts of acne. It decreases inflammation on the skin that causes acne. Just take a drop of oil and apply it to the active acne. Don’t use the same finger on every acne to prevent germs transfer. The quantity has to be just one drop because tea tree oil dries the skin too fast and you don’t want that. So, go light on the quantity but use it every day, preferably in the night hours.

Talk to your gynecologist and consult them about the hormonal disbalance that is causing the acne. Once you figure out the reasons for disbalance, you can start your medication accordingly and those acne will disappear eventually.

Always wear sunscreen whenever leaving the house. Your skin needs protection to stay away from more acne.

Don’t wear makeup that clogs your pores. It is advisable to avoid makeup as much as possible because the products that clog your pores will lead to more acne formation.

Hormonal acne is unavoidable but still controllable. You can use these home remedies and make your skin look better this season! Also Read - Demystifying Acne: Guidelines to Keep in Mind While Battling Acne And Prevent Its Reoccurrence