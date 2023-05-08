Home

Hormonal Imbalance: 6 Expert-Backed Morning Rituals to Improve Hormonal Health Naturally

Hormonal Imbalance: Leading a healthy lifestyle can support the maintenance of hormone levels but unhealthful activities can result in disruptions and imbalances.

Hormonal Imbalance: Feeling disconnected from your ideas and feelings? These mood swings could be symptoms of hormonal imbalance, which are typically brought on by problems with one’s way of life. Anxiety, despair, weariness, weight gain, itchy skin, energy loss, and even digestive problems may be brought on by this imbalance. Health professionals claim that hormone levels normally change during life stages, most notably throughout adolescence and in women during their menstrual cycles, during pregnancy, and whenever they are about to enter menopause. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “One of the best ways to start improving your hormone health is with your morning routine! Because what we choose to do first thing in the morning can set the tone for the whole day.” The nutritionist further shares six-morning rituals to balance hormonal health.

6 MORNING RITUALS TO BALANCE HORMONAL HEALTH

Oil Pulling: Helps to cleanse the system and restore the gut microbiome which is responsible for gut health, which in turn can have a major impact on your hormonal health! Start Your Day With Sun, Not Screen: Your cortisol level (stress hormone) is already at its highest right when you wake up, so jolting your eyes open with blue light can cause cortisol to skyrocket. Wait for at least 45 mins before reaching for your phone after you wake up. Exposure to bright light first thing within the first 10 to 15 minutes of waking up helps to support our circadian rhythm and therefore our hormones! Start Your Day With Movement: Starting your day with gentle movement (light stretching) can help support your lymphatic system, digestion, and metabolism, all of which are important to hormonal balance! Avoid Caffeine in The Morning: Jolting your body awake with caffeine (acidic) on an empty stomach is doing your hormones 0 favours. Eat Protein-Rich Breakfast Within 90 Mins of Walking: When you eat breakfast in the morning, you are training your hunger hormone to fire off during waking hours. This is important because your hunger hormones affect your energy & influence the sleep/ wake cycle! Grounding: It is as simple as walking barefoot on the ground. When grounded, the diurnal rhythm of the stress hormone, cortisol, begins to normalize and helps control blood sugar levels, regulate metabolism, help reduce inflammation, and assist with memory formulation.

