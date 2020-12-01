Horoscope December 1, 2020: On the first day of the last month of the year, people with zodiac signs Saggitarius, Capricorn, Gemini, and Libra are going to enter into an even better phase of life. Here’s what the horoscope of December 1 says about you. Also Read - Chandra Grahan, November 30, 2020: People With Aries, Pisces, Virgo, Taurus And Saggitarius Zodiac Signs Need to Take Extra Care During This Lunar Eclipse

Sagittarius: You need to stay positive this month and be mindful of the opportunities coming your way. You might get a surprise announcement today. The time is best for you and you should be grateful that it has finally arrived. Now enjoy this day!

Capricorn: You might want to go back to someone who is actually very kind in life but is quite unpredictable in general. The person could be your friend, colleague, or family member and going to play an important part in your life today. Avoid the arguments if you have had in the past and watch out for some new hidden facts to be revealed. Also, this is the time of celebration!

Taurus: You need a lot of relaxation and a little pause in life. You have been straining yourself a lot and now is the time to focus on your health. However, you will be given even more responsibilities at work. Just be thankful and see how you can manage to be both available at work and taking out some time for yourself.

Virgo: This is the right time to start following the rules in life. You have not been a believer of policies and norms but you might now want to reconsider that and follow the rules everywhere, be it at work, on-road, at home, or while randomly walking somewhere.

Aquarius: The stars ask you to take a backseat, put everything on hold for a while, think, plan and relax. This is the time to analyse what you have done in life so far. The days ahead are going to tiring and you should invest today in as much planning as you can do.

Gemini: Take care of your health. Follow the diet plan that you have been thinking about for a long time or fix that appointment with your nutritionist or the doctor you have been trying to do.

Libra: Romance is on the way for you. And this is going to stay in your life if you just let the things roll on their own.

Pisces: You are at peace in your life currently and this is not the time to give control of your life to someone else because there are chances of your emotional peace being disturbed.

Cancer: The time for undermining the other person’s ability and capability whether at work or in life, is over. You have to learn to give respect and value to others as well and this is the day you begin.

Scorpio: Life has been throwing challenges at you and you have been dealing with them head-on. This is the time for some reward and you might also see yourself making better decisions in life. You are growing.

Aries: Start meditating or allow yourself a few moments of silence today. It’s necessary for you to allow some positivity in life and believe in the healing power of the stars.

Leo: Just pick up the phone and plan that meeting you have been trying to do for a long time. Participate in discussion and be interactive with people. You will be in for a surprise today.