Renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts the day for you. Check out whether the stars will be in your favour or not today.

Aries: It is an optimistic start to the week as the day is likely to be positive for you. You will meet some influential people. Work will be satisfactory.

Colour – Blue

Taurus: Be careful of your emotions, even though you will be in a gloomy mood but you should lift up your spirits. There is no need to be gloomy. Do not worry, everything is fine.

Colour – White, Black

Gemini: Day is likely to be adventurous but be careful in case you are trekking or on some adventure trip. Precaution is better than cure.

Colour – White, Black, Red

Cancer: You need to concentrate on your health, You may face allergy or ENT problems. It is better to take care of the health taking into consideration the current problem. In case, you are suffering, do not ignore it, consult the specialist.

Colour – White, Red

Leo: It will be a relaxing day for this zodiac, you may also expect to plan a gathering with friends and family. A joyous and relaxed day for you.

Colour – Yellow, Pink, Blue

Virgo: You need to be cautious while driving, be it a two-wheeler or four-wheeler vehicle. This day seems to be a little risky for travelling, please be sure to take care of yourself.

Colour – Blue, Pink

Libra: You will spend the day thinking about your lover/partner. Good Day for romance and to take your partner out on a date.

Colour – White, Brown

Scorpio: This seems to be a little slow day for you as you will feel lazy the entire day. You will crave to sleep more.

Colour – Red, Blue

Sagittarius: New meetings and new work is planned. You will try to get your things done. In totality, it is a good day to plan new things professionally.

Colour – Black, Grey

Capricorn: You will keep yourself motivated as it is the start of the week. As always, it will be a packed day work-wise. You may also do some daydreaming.

Colour – Black. Red

Aquarius: There are possibilities that you may meet new prospects or likely to propose someone. A good day for going on a date.

Colour – Black, Violet

Pieces: They will be confused and they will look for clarity. They are likely to overthink.

Colour – Pink, Orange