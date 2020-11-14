Are you celebrating your birthday today? Then here is good news for you, after January 2021 chances of employment are favourable. Your business or career path will see an improvement. Don’t waste your time in talking, put your attention to details and negotiate to draw more work. You must deal with people with more patience and perform in the best of your abilities. It is advisable to travel post-January. Your relationship with your partner is on the right path. Also Read - Watch Tarot Prediction by Munisha Khatwani: How Stars Are Treating Your Birthday Week | November 2-November 8

Capricorn: There will be discussions about new projects or contracts. Your life will pick up a good pace and move quickly. Love Msg: If you have recently fallen for someone in a short while it is a good sign. Colours: Brown/Maroon.

Taurus: Decisions on relocation might take place. Choice your words wisely. Love Msg: Your journey on finding your soul mate has been interesting. Colours: Salmon/Khaki.

Virgo: Kudos to your skills on time management and productivity. Your patience and persistence are helping. Love Msg: You are likely to meet someone interesting and be ready to fall in love. Colours: Grey/Purple.

Aquarius: Your past one year has been full of surpriseses good and bad but things might settle down now. Love Msg: Don’t rush and agree only when you feel the time is right. Colours: Beige/Grey.

Gemini: If you are facing issue dealing with a family member, then try to deal with them tactfully. Work is keeping you busy and on your toes. Love Msg: Do not keep your feelings bottled up, talk them out. Colours: Orange/white.

Libra: Can’t focus on work, try focusing on your strengths and good qualities instead. Love Msg: A new relationship is on the cards. Colours: Lemon/Brown.

Pisces: Take out time for your family. You will reconnect with your school and college friends. Love Msg: You might bump into your past. Colours: White/orange.

Cancer: Try to sleep well. Time to modify your cooking skills and make use of your positive karmic cycle. Love Msg: You will emotionally connect with someone. Colours: Red/mustard.

Scorpio: The blurred lines are much clear now. You can differentiate between what is the truth and what is not, you will be happy after this clarity. Love Msg: If you are single then you may enter marriage dasha and might receive some marriage offers too. Colours: Lavender/green.

Aries: Don’t take a risk, not the best time. Love Msg: You will love the message sent by your loved one. Colours: Grey/red.

Leo: Follow all the traffic and do not jump that red light. If you want to unwind, pursue a hobby. Your better karmic cycle has begun. Love Msg: Don’t go on that negative trip, stay positive. Talking helps. Colours: Blue/yellow.

Sagittarius: Don’t get stuck on one option, you must explore more. Love Msg: Marriage date will be revealed soon. Colours: Blue/beige.