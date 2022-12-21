Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, December 21, Wednesday: Taurus Should Complete Tasks on Time, Librans Should Donate Grains
Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here's a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.
Horoscope Today, December 21, Wednesday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Will be busy with work all day long. Eat only homemade food. Will get the support of life partner. Donate food.
Lucky color- orange
Taurus- The guest is likely to come. Complete tasks on time. Will get along with friends. Donate milk.
Lucky color- green
Gemini- Respect your elders. Will profit. Don’t change jobs. Donate wheat.
Lucky color- ocher
Cancer- Thinking would be a bit unstable. Donate white goods. Profit from business is predicted. There is a chance to receive a gift.
Lucky color-maroon
Leo- Talk to your parents respectfully. Business investment will be profitable. Time will be favorable till evening. Donate whole gram.
Lucky color- orange
Virgo- Students must pay attention to their studies. Make good use of time. There will be an advantage in the job. Donate ghee.
Lucky color- pink
Libra- Might go out today. Reach the workplace on time. A wish will come true. Donate grain.
Lucky color- sky blue
Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. Talking to someone in the job can spoil work. A wish will come true. Donate raw milk.
Lucky color- pink
Sagittarius- Will be a little sharp in nature. Respect your parents. Respect will increase in society. Donate whole grains.
Lucky color- maroon
Capricorn- Can face a problem of foot pain. Don’t rush things. Will get good news by evening. Donate an earthen pot.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius- Monetary benefit will be there. Donate clothes to someone in need. An auspicious event will take place in the house. Donate pure ghee.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- Thank your teacher. Keep the east side of the house clean. The stomach problem will end. Donate porridge.
Lucky color- yellow
