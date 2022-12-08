Top Recommended Stories
Horoscope Today, December 8: Taurus Might Get Trouble in Job; Aquarius Will See Job Progress
Horoscope Today, December 8, Thursday: Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips on job safety and career growth.
Horoscope Today, December 8: Facing problems in your career? There are a few common career problems that may hamper your growth. Today’s horoscope offers various solutions for these career problems along with effective job astrological solutions. Astrological remedies for career growth and guidelines for career management by an experienced astrologer and Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.
Also Read:
- Numerology Predicts Arvind Kejriwal's Massive Rise In National Politics With 2023 The Pinnacle
- Horoscope Today, December 7, Wednesday: Aries Will Get Success in Job, Capricorns Might Face Family Problems
- Horoscope Today, December 6, Tuesday: Taurus Will Get Partner's Support, Leo Should NOT Lend Money to Anyone
Aries– The sourness of the relationship will end. Respect your father. Offer red flowers to Hanuman Ji. |Lucky color- yellow
Taurus– There might be trouble in the job. Restrain your anger. Respect your father. |Lucky color- maroon
Gemini– Businessmen will get successful. Do not quarrel in the family. Feed the soaked grains to the birds. |Lucky color- green
Cancer– Mother’s health will deteriorate. Reach your office on time. Donate yellow sweet rice. |Lucky color- ocher
Leo– Control your anger. Don’t cheat anyone. Salute Lord Sun. Lucky color- yellow
Virgo– Students must focus on their studies. There will be profit in business till evening. Donate sweets. |Lucky color- brown
Libra– There will be sweetness in family life. Don’t act in haste. Chant Gayatri Mantra. |Lucky color- orange
Scorpio– Don’t eat junk food. Will be successful in the examination. Apply red sandalwood tilak. |Lucky color- sky blue
Sagittarius– Job problems will end. It’s a good day for students. Do saffron tilak. |Lucky color- golden
Capricorn– Mental problems will end. Do rudrabhishek of shivling with curd. Donate sweets. |Lucky color- green
Aquarius– Will see job progress. Do yoga in the morning. Donate wheat. |Lucky color- sky blue
Pisces– People associated with the job will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Donate flour. |Lucky color- yellow
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.