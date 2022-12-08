Horoscope Today, December 8: Taurus Might Get Trouble in Job; Aquarius Will See Job Progress

Horoscope Today, December 8: Taurus Might Get Trouble in Job; Aquarius Will See Job Progress

Horoscope Today, December 8: Facing problems in your career? There are a few common career problems that may hamper your growth. Today’s horoscope offers various solutions for these career problems along with effective job astrological solutions. Astrological remedies for career growth and guidelines for career management by an experienced astrologer and Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.

Aries– The sourness of the relationship will end. Respect your father. Offer red flowers to Hanuman Ji. |Lucky color- yellow

Taurus– There might be trouble in the job. Restrain your anger. Respect your father. |Lucky color- maroon

Gemini– Businessmen will get successful. Do not quarrel in the family. Feed the soaked grains to the birds. |Lucky color- green

Cancer– Mother’s health will deteriorate. Reach your office on time. Donate yellow sweet rice. |Lucky color- ocher

Leo– Control your anger. Don’t cheat anyone. Salute Lord Sun. Lucky color- yellow

Virgo– Students must focus on their studies. There will be profit in business till evening. Donate sweets. |Lucky color- brown

Libra– There will be sweetness in family life. Don’t act in haste. Chant Gayatri Mantra. |Lucky color- orange

Scorpio– Don’t eat junk food. Will be successful in the examination. Apply red sandalwood tilak. |Lucky color- sky blue

Sagittarius– Job problems will end. It’s a good day for students. Do saffron tilak. |Lucky color- golden

Capricorn– Mental problems will end. Do rudrabhishek of shivling with curd. Donate sweets. |Lucky color- green

Aquarius– Will see job progress. Do yoga in the morning. Donate wheat. |Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces– People associated with the job will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Donate flour. |Lucky color- yellow