Horoscope Today, February 5, 2023: Taurus Will Receive Money, Aries Should Donate Ghee

Horoscope Today, February 5, 2023: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Financial situation will be good. Children will be interested in studies. Women should keep jewelry safe. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Married life will get better. Will get success in career. Will receive money. Donate rice.

Lucky color- golden

Gemini- Feed the birds. Help the needy people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Donate food.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Father’s health will deteriorate. Do not hesitate to act. Help your friend. Donate woolen clothes.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Don’t make any decisions in anger. There can be separation from the brother. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunities will come. There will be profit in business. Donate green gram.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- After noon, the day can be stressful. Do tasks on time. Delays in work will go away. Donate rice.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- May face loss. Take care of your health. There will be sweetness in married life. Donate yellow sandalwood.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Legs may hurt. Respect your father. Will get good news. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Will have a nice day Gotta concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed. Donate whole grains.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Child’s health will be a cause of worry. Drive carefully. The schedule will be hectic. Donate green fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Don’t get angry unnecessarily. There will be an auspicious event in the family. Monetary benefit will be there. Donate yellow fruit.

Lucky color- ocher