Horoscope Today, November 23: There Will be Job Promotion For Taurus, Aries Must Worship Goddess Durga

Horoscope Today, November 23: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Mental troubles will lessen. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga.

Lucky color- brown

Taurus- There will be progress in the job. Avoid family disputes. Worship goddess Lakshmi in the morning.

Lucky color- ocher

Gemini- People associated with a business will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky color- Golden

Cancer- Will get respect from the spouse. Do not abandon your loved ones. Don’t stay up till late at night.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Don’t invest money in business. Headache will be there all day long. Will go on a long journey.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- There will be a chance of promotion in the job. Will get good news after noon. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- red

Libra- Start a new task after thinking deeply. Help your loved ones when needed. Worries will end.

Lucky color- red

Scorpio- Respect your elders. The argument with the spouse will end. Hand might hurt.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Students must focus on their studies. Don’t miss out on new opportunities. There will be profit in business.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Travelling will be beneficial. Don’t get into an argument. Things will get better by evening.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Married life will get better. The chances of traveling are there. There will be a promotion in the job.

Lucky color- carrot

Pisces- Will get family support. Problems will go away. There will be profit in business.

Lucky color- orange