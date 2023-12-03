Home

Lifestyle

HOT! Suhana Khan Stuns in Off-Shoulder Pencil Dress, Serves Irresistible Date Night Fashion Tips- Check Price

HOT! Suhana Khan Stuns in Off-Shoulder Pencil Dress, Serves Irresistible Date Night Fashion Tips- Check Price

Suhana Khan styled a very reasonable black dress in the most glamorous way. Check out the price and latest pics below!

HOT! Suhana Khan Stuns in Off-Shoulder Pencil Dress, Serves Irresistible Date Night Fashion Tips- Check Price

Suhana Khan, who is soon going to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix, is currently serving the best outfit goals at her promotional events. The Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is pretty serious when it comes to making the right sartorial choice. Last night, Suhana’s stylist shared drop-dead gorgeous pictures of her in a black ensemble and you surely can’t miss them. Check out!

Trending Now

Taking to Instagram, The Archies girl was seen decked up in a black off-shoulder pencil dress with covered buttons at the front and a fitted bodice. She kept her hair open side-parted, making way for the golden hoop earrings to shine. Suhana’s flawless skin needed minimal makeup, just a dash of highlighter, black kohled eyes, subtle eyeshadow and nude lip shade. To round it off, she slipped into a pair of sky blue heels that truly complemented the ensemble’s colour.

You may like to read

As soon as fans saw Suhana’s latest pictures, they swamped the comment box. Few commented hearts and fire emojis, while other admiring fans shower compliments. One user said, ‘You look stunning’, another said, ‘Can’t wait to see you in films now.’

SUHANA KHAN SPARKS HOTNESS IN SEXY BLACK OFF-SHOULDER DRESS- SEE LATEST PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POORNAMRITA SIINGH (@poornamrita)

OUTFIT PRICE

Loved Suhana’s outfit? No worries! as you can purchase this exact outfit from H&M. This stunning ensemble is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be an ideal choice to pick for date nights and parties. What are you waiting for? Get your hands on this stylish outfit and style your own look.

Your thoughts on Suhana’s latest look? Tell us in comments below!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.