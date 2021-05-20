How a Well-Ventilated Room Can Reduce Risk of COVID

New Delhi: With the growing concerns over COVID19 global health scare as India is battling its deadly second wave, people are constantly looking for ways to keep the virus at bay. In view of this, we shed light on the fact that how truly important it is for all of us to keep our houses/rooms well-ventilated to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Also Read - Can Fingernails Spread COVID Infection? Doctor Explains

Recently, the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India has issued an advisory mentioning that aerosols, droplets, and surfaces are the key transmission modes of the SARS-CoV-2. While droplets fall within 2 meters of the infected person, aerosols can be carried in the air up to 10 meters, said the advisory.

The advisory said, "Saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols carry the virus from one person to another. Larger size droplets fall to the ground and on surfaces, and smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air to greater distances. In closed un-ventilated indoor spaces, droplets and aerosols become quickly concentrated and greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area. Infection transmission risk is much lower in outdoor areas, as virus particles get quickly dispersed."

Hence, it is significant to ensure we live in spaces that are well ventilated.

What is ventilation and how is it connected with COVID19?

In simple terms, ventilation is the process of introducing fresh air into indoor spaces while removing stale air. Letting fresh air into indoor spaces can help remove air that contains virus particles and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For instance, when someone with COVID-19 breathes, speaks, coughs or sneezes, they release particles (droplets and aerosols) containing the virus that causes COVID19. While larger droplets fall quickly to the ground, smaller droplets and aerosols containing the virus can remain suspended in the air. If someone breathes in virus particles that are suspended in the air, they can become infected with the virus too. This is known as airborne transmission.

So, in poorly ventilated rooms the amount of virus in the air can build up, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19, especially if there are lots of infected people in the room. The virus can also remain in the air after an infected person has left. Calling ventilation “a community defence” against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the advisory stated, “Just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional airflow decreases the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission.”

What you can do to improve ventilation at your home

Opening windows and doors at home is the simplest way of improving ventilation.

As it’s summer, if windows have openings at both the top and the bottom, use both the top and bottom openings as this will help provide better airflow.

You can also opt for cross ventilation meaning you can open windows and doors at opposite sides of your room or home which will provide a good flow of fresh air.

Also make sure the grilles are open and not blocked. Air which flows in from these vents will mix with warm room air as it enters, which will help keep the room at a comfortable temperature.

If possible, maintain openings throughout the day to allow a constant flow of fresh air into the home. The weather can affect the amount of air that flows through openings and so these should be adjusted to balance warmth with the amount of ventilation, where possible.

Even exhaust fans help in curtailing the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile the advisory recommended the use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators in offices, auditoriums, shopping malls and other closed public spaces. “Frequent cleaning and replacement of filters are highly recommended,” it said.