Home

Lifestyle

How Chemical Hair Dyes Impact Hair Growth? 5 Things to Know

How Chemical Hair Dyes Impact Hair Growth? 5 Things to Know

Chemical hair dyes have become a popular choice for those seeking to change or enhance their hair colour. However, these products can have various effects on hair growth. Here are 5 essential things to know.

How Chemical Hair Dyes Impact Hair Growth? 5 Things to Know

Hair colouring has become increasingly popular among those looking to modify or elevate their appearance. While it offers flexibility and artistic expression, many remain unaware of the potential drawbacks associated with chemical-infused hair dyes on hair quality.

The Chemistry Behind Hair Dyes

Chemical-based hair dyes are a blend of synthetic compounds to alter the colour of your hair. Harmful ingredients like ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, and various dyes and pigments ruin your hair while penetrating the hair shaft and depositing colour molecules. No doubt they are effective at achieving desired results but the aggressive nature of these chemicals can take a toll on the health of your hair over time.

Damage to the Hair Structure

One of the most significant concerns with harmful chemicals in hair dye is their potential of hair structure damage. Ammonia, commonly used to open the hair cuticle and allow dye molecules to penetrate, can strip away the hair’s natural oils and proteins. This process can leave the hair shaft dry, rough, brittle, and prone to breakage and excessive hair fall leading to split ends and overall weakening of the hair.

Loss of Moisture and Elasticity

Chemical dyes can also disrupt the hair’s Ph level and moisture balance, leaving your hair parched and less elastic. The aggressive nature of ammonia and hydrogen peroxide can strip away the hair’s natural moisture, resulting in a dry and rough texture of the hair. Over time, this loss of moisture can make the hair more prone to damage and breakage, diminishing its overall health and vitality.

Scalp Sensitivity and Irritation

The chemical-based hair dyes contain ingredients that can cause sensitivity and irritation in the scalp. Compounds like para-phenylenediamine (PPD) and other aromatic amines have been known to trigger allergic reactions in some individuals. Symptoms may include itching, redness, swelling, and even blistering of the scalp and surrounding skin. Prolonged exposure to these irritants can exacerbate symptoms and lead to discomfort and inflammation.

Exploring safer alternatives

Inorder to product your hair from damage, it is recommended to use organic hair dyes without chemicals.

Kremlin hair gel is one of the best Chemical free hair dyes, Crafted with natural elements such as botanical extracts and vitamins, Kremlin hair gel not only imparts vibrant colour but also nurtures and fortifies the hair. Its cutting-edge formula ensures prolonged colour vibrancy without the detrimental effects of harsh chemicals. Also, Kremlin hair gel is specifically formulated to elevate hair quality, leaving it supple, lustrous, and easy to manage. With its gentle yet efficacious formulation, users can attain striking results while prioritising the well-being of their hair.

Although chemical-infused hair dyes may provide immediate colour transformation, they pose risks to overall hair health. Opting for Kremlin hair gel offers a safer, more sustainable alternative for achieving vibrant and beautiful hair colour without compromising on quality.

(Disclaimer: This is branded content, India.com shall not be responsible for any inaccuracies or discrepancies within the content)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.