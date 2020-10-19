The novel Coronavirus is an enigma. It has a variety of symptoms and its severity varies from person to person. Lately, there have been cases of reinfections too. From symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, body ache, COVID-19 have many other symptoms. One of them is losing the sense of smell or taste. Also Read - Schools Reopen in These States From Today; Number of Hours, Students Restricted | Check Guidelines

As per a study in India, scientists tried to find out if the loss of smell or taste can be a warning sign for people. In an interesting study, the researchers gave 5 unique odors to patients and asked them to identify the smell that included the smell of peppermint, garlic, coconut oil, fennel, and cardamom. The organisers of the study have made mobile test kits for the participants so that they can take the test from their homes, according to a report by Beebom. Also Read - International Flights: 18 Destinations Where Indians Can Fly to; Countries Where Indians Can't Enter | Check Full List

The study concluded that people who could not identify the smell of peppermint or coconut oil are at a greater risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus. The report read that among the participants, almost 25% of them could not identify the smell of peppermint. While 21% of the participants could not identify the smell of coconut oil. Also Read - Govt Panel Says COVID-19 Peak Over But Festive Laxity & Winters Can Lead to 26 Lakh New Cases Within Month | Top Points

The Vanderbilt University Medical Center research team conducted a similar test on participants. Talking about the loss of taste and smell symptom to Beebom, the research team said, “One possibility is that people with upper respiratory infections often have congestion, drainage and other nasal symptoms that can block odor’s ability to reach the smell nerve, which sits at the top of the nasal cavity. But we believe the primary cause, particularly for people with extended or permanent loss of smell function, is that the virus causes an inflammatory reaction inside the nose that can lead to a loss of the olfactory, or smell, neurons.”

The sense of taste and smell also get affected when suffering from a regular cold or flu. Temporary loss of taste and smell happens in over 60 percent of colds and sinus infections. But with COVID-19 loss of smell and taste can happen suddenly and surprisingly you won’t even have a runny or stuffy nose, as per Healthline.

Many studies have shown that losing a sense of taste and smell can be an early sign of COVID-19.