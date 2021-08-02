Are you someone who feels that your mornings are incomplete without a cup of good, strong coffee? But did you know that coffee can also transform how you look? Whether you are sipping away at your favorite cuppa or applying it topically, coffee can do magic on your skin and hair.Also Read - 6 Home Remedies to Cure Open Pores on Oily Skin by Shahnaz Husain

Dr Kaustav Guha, Head of R&D at SkinKraft Laboratories lists some of the benefits of this highly caffeinated beverage and how it beautifies your skin and hair.

Coffee For Skin

Antioxidant Boost

You must be aware that coffee is naturally rich in caffeine, which gives you that boost of energy with every cup. Caffeine also has excellent antioxidant properties. Antioxidants fight off the free radicals that are one of the primary agents of damage to your skin and hair. So whether you drink coffee or use it as a mask, it will protect your skin and hair from pollutants, chemicals, etc. as well as give a soothing, calming effect.

Get Rid Of Excess Cellulite

Caffeine dilates the blood vessels beneath your skin, improving blood flow. This in turn flushes out the excess cellulite from the skin surface, making your skin look more even and tighter. You can mix freshly ground coffee powder with organic coconut oil to make your very own coffee scrub at home.

Fight Signs Of Aging

Recent studies have shown that consumption of coffee fights signs of skin aging such as wrinkles and spots caused by hyperpigmentation. Apart from caffeine, coffee also has polyphenols, which are potent antioxidants as well. Additionally, CGA and vitamin B3 in coffee protect against inflammation and boosts collagen growth.

Excellent Exfoliator

Coffee is an effective exfoliant, which can remove the dead cells and other depositions from the surface of your skin. This promotes the growth of new skin cells, thus giving your skin a healthy glow. A coffee scrub also fights off acne-causing-germs as well as helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles around your eyes. For best results use a coffee scrub once every week.

Protection From Photodamage

Last but not the least, coffee can protect you from the harmful effects of the UV rays of the sun. Research has shown that daily consumption of coffee can reduce the risk of skin cancer significantly. Additionally, applying coffee extract topically on your skin also has protective effects against photodamage. The coffee extract can also soothe and help heal sunburns.

Coffee For Hair

Make Your Hair Stronger And Prettier

Coffee not only reduces hair loss, but it also promotes hair growth. Coffee improves blood circulation, which stimulates hair follicles, boosting hair growth. Caffeine present in coffee reverses the effects of the hormone DHT (Dihydrotestosterone). Excess DHT in circulation damages the hair follicles, thus causing hair loss. So whether you drink coffee or add it to your hair mask, coffee is great for your hair.

Improve Hair-Texture

Coffee has flavonoids that enhance the appearance of your hair. Washing your hair with a soothing coffee extract locks the hydration in your tresses, which reduces dullness and frizz. Thus, your hair looks shiny and smooth.

Add Colour To Your Locks

If you have dark coloured hair, a good coffee wash is a natural, organic option to cover up your grays. All you have to do is mix the required amount of freshly ground organic coffee beans in water. Apply this mixture onto your hair post hair wash. Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes depending on how dark you want the colour to be. Finish off by washing off with water.

A Word Of Caution

Despite having a plethora of benefits, you should be mindful of the downsides to excessive consumption of coffee. Coffee has diuretic properties which can make you dehydrated and in turn adversely affect your skin and hair. Too much consumption of coffee can also affect your digestive system, sleep and overall health in general. Also, if you take sugar and milk along with your coffee, it can cause skin issues such as acne. Thus, use it wisely for glowing skin and gorgeous hair.