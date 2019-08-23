Dance is a holistic activity for the mind, body and soul. Using dance as a medium of physical activity and creative outlet helps to channelize the energy in a resourceful manner. Working professionals tend to lead a sedentary stressful life. With dance, they find a way to release stress, to disconnect from their worries and just do something they love to refresh their mind. It channelizes their mind into a positive space and incorporates a form of physical activity into their otherwise sedentary life. Dance also helps people in socializing and expanding their circle by connecting like-minded people. This is how dance can keep you fit, mentally and physically according to dance guru and popular Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Finding inspiration to grow: Dance as an activity improves nonverbal communication as it involves multiple physical formations which are used to express and get the message across. Music speaks to the soul and when it’s combined with dance, we grow internally and mentally.

Team building: Dance builds trust, not just in yourself and your body, but also in your fellow performers. The idea of being collectively responsible for something leads to better team functioning and understanding.

A sense of positivity and internal peace in daily walks of life: Music in itself is therapeutic. Dance is a physical interpretation of what the music says. Good music, good dancing is a great way to be in a happy state of mind. Dancing as a regime helps in releasing the stress that an individual goes through dealing with corporate pressure. It is an exceptional way to staying healthy.

Dance is a fun activity: Most of the time employees are caught up with work and a small amount of time is contributed to spending time with colleagues. Dance sessions in corporate organizations build relations and provide a chance to engage with fellow members.

Increased self-esteem and confidence: Dancing builds confidence and reduces stage fright. While practising dance, an individual has several ways to express themselves without communicating verbally. This also increases self – esteem and develops individual personality.

Improves mental health, productivity and efficiency of work: Dance reduces stress and helps one in releasing emotions. Dancing improves mental health and memory as it empowers the art of remembering. You know it is difficult to remember the whole choreography hence continuous practice is key.