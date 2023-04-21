Home

Lifestyle

How Does Egg Benefits Skin And Hair? Shahnaz Husain Answers!

How Does Egg Benefits Skin And Hair? Shahnaz Husain Answers!

Eggs are great for your skin and hair since they are rich in protein and nutrients. Shahnaz Husain shares the beauty benefits of eggs - CHECK HERE:

How Does Egg Benefit Skin And Hair? Shahnaz Husain Answers!

Egg Benefits For Skin And Hair: An egg provides a number of advantages in terms of exterior beauty care. First off, it has a lot of nutrients that support healthy skin and hair. The egg is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and protein. It also has additional qualities. For instance, egg white is an excellent cleaning. Additionally, it aids in skin renewal and tightening. The fat in egg yolks is beneficial for nourishing dry skin and hair. It also has skin-softening qualities.

EGG HOME REMEDY FOR SKIN

For dry skin: Mix one teaspoon each of honey and egg yolk and apply on the face daily. Wash it off with water after 20 minutes. It helps to relieve dryness and soften the skin.

For oily skin: Mix egg white with honey and apply on the face daily. It helps to cleanse the skin and reduce oiliness. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

For open pores: Mix egg white with oatmeal and apply on the areas with open pores. Wash it off when it dries.

EGG MASK FOR SKIN

Mask for oily skin: To three tablespoons of oatmeal add one teaspoon each of yoghurt, egg white and honey. Mix together and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes.

Mask for dry skin: Mix together three tablespoons of cornflakes with one teaspoon each of milk, honey and egg yolk into a paste. Apply on the face and wash off after 15 minutes.

EGG HOME REMEDY FOR HAIR

For oily hair: Apply egg white on the hair. After 20 minutes wash the hair and end with a lemon rinse, by adding the juice of a lemon to a mug of water.

For dry and damaged hair: Mix 2 teaspoons almond oil with egg yolk. Massage the mixture lightly into the hair. Wash your hair after half an hour.

To add body to the hair, apply the whole egg and wash the hair after half an hour. Protein in the egg coats each hair shaft and adds body and thickness.

EGG MASKS FOR HAIR

To add shine, whisk an egg with the juice of a lemon and apply it on the hair half an hour before your shampoo.

Mix together an egg yolk, one tablespoon of honey, one teaspoon of almond oil and one tablespoon of yoghurt. Apply this on the hair and rinse off after half an hour

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.