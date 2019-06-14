The number one concern women face is hair fall. Women try a variety of hair care products to combat hair fall and get healthy hair. Dr Jaishree Sharad, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist, International trainer for aesthetic procedures explains that Yao women from the hinterlands of a south-western Chinese village of Huangluo have a secret to share for long, healthy hair that even you can use. The secret is using fermented rice water.

What is Fermented Rice Water?

“Rice water is the translucent liquid left after boiling rice. Instead of draining this magical liquid away, keep this water aside at room temperature for a day till it is fermented. Add a few drops of essential oils and use it for washing hair. Fermented rice water is rich in inositol, a carbohydrate that mends damaged hair. Inositol is great for hair that is exposed to frequent styling and colouring.,” Dr Jaishree says.

Dr Jaishree explains how adding fermented rice water to the hair regime puts an end to hair problems

A combination of eighteen amino acids come together to make protein and keratin that form hair. Rice water possesses eight of these vital amino acids thus making it extremely beneficial for hair. Rice water is also packed with vital vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants. Vitamin B lends strength, Vitamin C helps produce sebum that moisturises the scalp. Amino acids help in hair growth and provide strength to keep split ends at bay. It‘s the weak hair that lose their strength towards the end and lead to split ends. Regular use of fermented rice water helps restore the pH levels of hair, adding elasticity to hair. Fermented Rice water is also a rich source of Vitamin E that is known to turn damaged hair into soft, silky tresses and prevent hair fall.

It could also help fight dandruff

Dandruff causes discomfort and an itchy scalp. Dandruff affected scalp causes unhealthy hair that is more prone to breakage and hair fall. Fermented rice water is fully capable of fighting the fungi that cause dandruff and hence helps eliminate dandruff.