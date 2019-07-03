If your eating habits are not healthy, it will have a direct impact on your weight, sleep, skin and overall health. Now a recent study has shown that eating disorders can make people more susceptible to dangerous conditions, according to a study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry. Eating disorders like bulimia, anorexia and binge-eating are serious conditions

That can lead to mental illnesses and even suicide and increases chances of mortality.

The study showed that people with eating disorders had higher levels of mental disorders including personality or alcohol disorders and depression. There were also more reported number of accidents, injuries and self-harm. These people also had a higher rate of prescription drugs like antipsychotics and antidepressants for conditions affecting the central nervous system and also drugs for gastrointestinal problems. Here is what eating disorders can do to your body:

1) A study by King’s College London and UCL found that eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia could lead to fertility problems, unplanned pregnancies and even negative attitudes to pregnancy. The study found that those who suffered from anorexia and bulimia took longer than six months to conceive compared to other women without eating disorders. They were also more than twice as likely to have received treatment or help to conceive pregnancy. The study was published in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

2) A research in the journal Eating Disorders found that women were majorly affected by eating disorders and abnormal eating habits and that it negatively affected their physical or mental health.

3) Having eating disorders can make you inflict self-harm. A study in the US found that teens with eating disorders were likely to intentionally harm themselves, usually by cutting. The research by Stanford University and Lucile Packard Children`s Hospital showed that having any sort of eating disorder can cause you to develop these kind of dangerous behaviours.