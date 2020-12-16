Choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s transformation journey is unmissable. Bollywood has inspired us in the past too with their fitness routines and weight loss journey namely Fardeen Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Adnan Sami, Bhoomi Pednekar to name a few. Joining the league is Ganesh Acharya. A snippet was shared for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where he revealed that he lost 98 kgs. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Brings Abhay Deol And Karan Deol Together For Crime Comedy 'Velley'

Ganesh used to weigh 200 kgs before getting on his transformation journey. In an interview with Times of India earlier, Ganesh had revealed that he has been following a rigorous workout regime and confessed that the journey hasn't been easy, but he decided not to give up. He was quoted saying that he had lost 85 kgs in 1.5 years in 2017.

Check out the clip:

The choreographer trains under trainer Ajay Naidu and has decided to not look back. He shared in the interview that people had only seen the ‘Fat Ganesh Acharya’ and he wanted to change the image.

Ganesh regularly shares his workout routine videos and clips with his fans on Instagram.

Ganesh shared that his weight loss has helped him double up his energy. He said that he has now moved to a size L from 7 XL.

Ganesh’s weight loss journey is surely inspiring!