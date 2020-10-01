The world is jostling with the ongoing pandemic. With a surge in the coronavirus numbers, people are panicking with every passing day. Nowadays, people are getting paranoid even if they experience a little uneasiness, regular flu, or a headache. According to recent research, chronic headaches have been identified as one of the symptoms of COVID-19. Also Read - IPL 2020: Did KM Asif Breach Bio-Secure Bubble? CSK CEO Rubbishes Claim

Headache is a potential symptom of COVID-19. You read that right! If you are experiencing deliberating headaches often then it's best to get yourself tested. According to Healthline, "a headache has been reported both early and late in the infection phase, with a later headache possibly being associated with worsening illness."

Headache can be a symptom in people with migraine. The report stated that a headache can be chronic and recurring prior to the onset of more typical COVID-19 symptoms, which includes cough and fever.

The research further said that it has found that headache as a symptom has occurred in around 11 to 34 percent. A WHO report that looked at over 55,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 found that a headache was reported in 13.6 percent, said Healthline. Whereas, a CDC report on people hospitalized with COVID-19 found that a headache was reported 9.6 to 21.3 percent.

Headache is a common health-related problem that can also occur due to stress or other factors. So, how can you differentiate between a normal headache and a headache due to COVID-19?

The report says that it can be difficult to differentiate between the characteristics, as it is poorly defined. These characteristics can be like that of a migraine. But unlike headache resulting from migraine, it doesn’t occur with other common migraine symptoms, such as sensitivity to light and sound, said the report.

-Check if your headache is moderate to severe in intensity

-if it is causing a pulsing or pressing sensation

– if it is occurring on both sides of your head (bilateral)

– And getting worse if you bend over.

Other symptoms that are common are cough, fever, fatigue, and breathlessness.