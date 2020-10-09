The world is reeling from the impact of coronavirus. Every day, people across the globe are awaiting vaccines, so that they can get back to normalcy. But a sign of vaccine at the moment seems like a distant dream as of now. There have been millions spent on the search for the perfect COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest study, in order to avoid the virus, one could just open the windows. Also Read - Watch It to Believe It! This 8-Year-Old Israeli Girl Loves Swimming With Her 11-Foot Pet Python, The Internet is Scared

As per ABS-CBN News, growing evidence suggests that allowing air to circulate around enclosed spaces can help disperse the airborne viral droplets that cause infection. These fine clouds of particles, known as aerosols, are thought to be able to remain suspended in the air for long periods, even hours.

If you have been cooped up in a stuffy room, now is the time to reach for the window latch.

Epidemiologist Antoine Flahault likened dispersing the viral cloud to airing out a room when someone is smoking.

“What do you do? You open a window to let the smoke out,” he told AFP. “And it’s the same for these invisible coronavirus aerosols.”

The American Centers for Disease Control updated its advice this week to include guidance on enclosed areas. “Avoid crowded indoor spaces and ensure indoor spaces are properly ventilated by bringing in outdoor air as much as possible,” it now says on its website.

As per medium, a 2019 study in the journal BMJ Infectious Diseases found that windows and other sources of natural ventilation can reduce the transmission of tuberculosis by 72%. And in developing countries, where expensive ventilation systems are not affordable, hospitals often rely on open windows and fans to encourage indoor-outdoor air exchange.

Now due to the coronavirus, many people are trumpeting the benefits of open windows and fresh air. An open window can slow the transmission of the virus. Like diluting a glass of poison with clean water, fresh air seems to reduce the concentration of airborne infectious particles in an indoor environment, the medium report further said.

The report says that those who are coronavirus positive can keep their windows open to get fresh air and it can also help in saving the housemates. Experts suggest that in any case, open windows are a good idea for people with or without symptoms.