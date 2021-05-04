New Delhi: Lung cancer makes up about 25% of all cancer-related deaths. Common in both men and women there are over a million cases of lung cancer each year in India. With the highest ratio of mortality in the world there are209,386 new cases and 1,761,007 deaths annually as per recent statistics. Also Read - Dunk The Junk: Why is it Important to Stay Fit And Healthy

After a diagnosis of lung cancer, it is crucial that you pay attention to your food intake and nutrition levels. The body needs adequate strength and stamina to fight the disease and support any treatment which is given. Consume small frequent meals throughout the day with enough protein, nutrients, and calories. Also Read - New COVID-19 Variant Has Airborne Transmission, Social Distancing Not Enough To Cut The Risk Indoors

Weight loss may become a side effect of a treatment such as chemotherapy. While this is a common occurrence during lung cancer, make a conscious choice to keep your weight healthy. This is important if you want to gain the maximum benefit from your treatments. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares postures and inputs on how lung cancer patients can benefit from yoga. Also Read - Covid 19 Crisis: To Stay Safe, Fight Fake | Watch Latest Video

Yoga Therapy

Practice these following postures after consulting your medical physician. Please ensure that you perform these exercises under the guidance the supervision of a trained yoga teacher.

Parvatasana

You can start in a tabletop position also known as Marjariasana. From here, slowly inhale lifting the pelvis up and straightening the knees. Your body should form an inverted V. Lift your heels up to balance your weight on your toes and keep your gaze in between your Palms.

Hindolasana

Start in a cross-legged position also known as Sukhasana. From here, lift anyone’s leg up cradling the leg at the knee and the ankle in between your arms. Try to keep your heel and knee in one line and parallel to the floor. If this is comfortable you can start drawing the leg slowly closer towards the chest. Exhale to release and repeat on the other side.

Dandasana variation

Sid down stretching your legs ahead of you and keep your back straight. Flex your toes to activate your feet, and straighten your arms in front of you keeping them parallel to the floor. Turn your palms to face downwards and keep your gaze straight ahead.

Naukasana variation

Sit down on the mat with your legs stretched ahead of you. Inhale and slowly lift up both legs trying to keep your knees straight. Very slowly lower any one leg down keeping it off the floor. Stretch your arms out by the side of your body and balance on your sit bones. Repeat with the other leg.

Yoga offers a holistic solution and well being which helps patients manage their condition. Yoga postures, breathing techniques, and meditation exercise to aid in disease management. Asanas can improve your stamina; boost immunity, and build strength in the lungs. Thus, yoga is useful in improving the lung capacity for more oxygen intake.