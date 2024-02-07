Home

How Many Almonds Should You Eat in a Day? Is There a Best Time to Snack on This Nutty Delight?

Almond is known as the king of nuts but did you know that there is a certain amount that is considered healthy to eat in a day? Read on to know what expert has to say.

How Many Almonds Should You Eat in a Day? Is There a Best Time to Snack on This Nutty Delight? (Feepik)

The first association we make with almonds is how badam is known to be great for brain function. It is considered one of the best nuts and serves several health benefits on a platter. From deserts to shakes, badam is a versatile nut that adds its nutty flavour to every dish it is garnished in. Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients. These nutty delights are a natural source of protein, loaded with fiber, while being naturally low in sugar and sodium-free. It also had good content of vitamin E, magnesium and potassium.

From cognitive functioning to lowering memory loss to skin health, almonds come with loaded health benefits. Taking a handful of badam early morning while going to school or the office is normal, but how much is too much?

How Many Almonds Should You Eat Everyday?

Excess of anything is bad and the same applies to these nuts as well. Almonds are usually recommended by experts but one should also keep a limit to it.

During an event on almonds, Ritika Samaddar, the Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare addressed this dilemma. She said, that for adults, eating 20-25 almonds a day is a healthy intake of nuts. For children, it limit of around 10 is a decent approach. Ritika explained that almonds are super healthy but one must also keep a check on their consumption.

When asked about a particular time to eat bada, she said that while snacking in between meals or any time of the day is fine, eating it early morning or in the evening can be a good time as well. Starting the day on a healthy note is important.

Something as healthy as almonds can also have side effects:

Almond Side Effects

Digestive Issues: Almonds are high in fiber, which can be beneficial for digestion. However, consuming large amounts of almonds or eating them too quickly may cause digestive discomfort, such as bloating, gas, or diarrhoea.

Almonds are high in fiber, which can be beneficial for digestion. However, consuming large amounts of almonds or eating them too quickly may cause digestive discomfort, such as bloating, gas, or diarrhoea. Oxalate Content: Almonds, like some other nuts and seeds, contain oxalates, which are naturally occurring compounds. Oxalates can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.

Almonds, like some other nuts and seeds, contain oxalates, which are naturally occurring compounds. Oxalates can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals. Weight Gain: Almonds are nutrient-dense and high in calories. While they can be part of a healthy diet, consuming excessive amounts of almonds or adding them on top of an already calorie-dense diet may contribute to weight gain.

Consuming nuts in moderation can actually prove beneficial for health. Try to incorporate a handful of nuts every day but just in the right amount!

