How Many Steps Should You Walk in a Day? 5 Tips to Maintain Fitness in Winters

Staying active in winter is quite a task. Follow these ways to stay fit and healthy in this chilly weather.

As winter comes with frigid temperatures, it becomes essential to combat laziness and do regular physical activity for your overall well-being. It is usually difficult to wake up early in the chilly season and motivate yourself to work out. Even on the coldest day, it is considered important to maintain minimum daily steps and regular exercise. Support your healthy lifestyle amidst the cold season by keeping yourself physically active and walking every day. Wondering how to stay fit in this winter season? Follow these effective ways to keep your fitness game on top in the cold winter days.

How Walking Helps In Staying Healthy In Winter

Experts advise to walk around 7000-10,000 steps per day. The low temperatures in winter can cause issues in blood circulation due to a lack of physical activity. Brisk walking is recommended during the chilly season as it puts less stress on your joints and works on your lower body muscles. According to Healthline, 10,000 steps a day can help lower your risk of certain medical conditions such as high blood pressure and heart disease. Regular walking may also assist in reducing the potential risk of serious illness including, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity and osteoporosis

How To Stay Fit In Winter Apart From Walking?

Yoga- Unable to get out of the house due to chilly weather? Try these yoga asanas at home that will help you stay warm and active to carry on with your everyday tasks. Practice yoga to improve your flexibility, strength, and mental well-being. Doing Surya Namaskar in the morning can boost vitamin D in your body and keep you physically as well as mentally fit. Warm-up or stretching – Warming up before a workout is extremely important and becomes a mandatory task in winter. The chilly season can cause pain or joint problems while exercising and warming up can lower the risk of ailments by promoting blood flow and muscle core temperature. A thorough warm-up assists in loosening up your muscles and makes you more active. Indoor activities- During winter, you can get your heart pumping by opting for indoor exercises. It will help you stay in shape and fend off colds and touches of flu. Try brisk walking, push-ups, crunches, lunges, and more to keep yourself moving in a warm indoor environment. Use daylight hours- Taking a nature walk on sunny days in winter is truly therapy and keeps you fit. Try to do outdoor activities during the day when the sun is shining over your head as it will help you stay warm and you will be enriched with Vitamin D.

So, what are you waiting for? Follow these efficient ways to stay fit and have a healthy lifestyle in winter.

